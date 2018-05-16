Aquafresh Kids Bigteeth Mouthwash 300Ml

Product Description
- Fluoride Mouthwash
- Your child's new big teeth can take up to three years to reach full strength, making them more susceptible to sugar attack that can lead to cavities. Also the mix of little and big teeth makes them more difficult to clean.
- 24h sugar acid protection provided by Fluoride. Limit sugary snacks between meals and also brush twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste.
- 24h sugar acid protection
- Gets to places where brushing misses
- Strengthens enamel
- Alcohol-free
- All-round protection for children
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 338, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aroma, Allantoin, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Methylparaben, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Phosphate, Limonene, CI 17200, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.05% w/w (225 ppm Fluoride)
Preparation and Usage
- Always follow the label directions: Use twice daily. Measure 10 ml and rinse for 1 minute then spit out.
Warnings
- Do not swallow. Do not rinse with water. Do not drink from the bottle. As with other oral care products, if irritation occurs, discontinue use. May cause staining. Keep out of reach of children. Not suitable for children under 6 years. Do not use if plastic wrap is missing or not intact.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- GSK,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or:
- 12 Riverwalk,
Return to
- GB: 0800 028 10 74
- IE: 1800 508 666
- customer.relations@gsk.com
- www.aquafresh.co.uk
Contact:
- GSK Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or:
- 12 Riverwalk,
- CityWest Business Campus,
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
