By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fray Bentos Chicken Meatballs Gravy 380G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fray Bentos Chicken Meatballs Gravy 380G
£ 0.75
£1.98/kg

Product Description

  • Chicken Meatballs in Gravy.
  • Tasty bite sized chicken meatballs in gravy
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Meatballs (40%) (Chicken (43%), Water, Wheatflour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rusks (Wheatflour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt), Chicken Fat, Onion Puree, Salt, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Mixed Spices (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Coriander)), Modified Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Wheatflour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Salt, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Place contents in saucepan and gently heat through, stirring occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Have you tried...?
  • ...adding a handful of peas or sweetcorn to your meatballs to help towards 1 of your 5 a day?

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Highfield House,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information please contact:
  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Highfield House,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g(as sold) per 1/2 can (approx 190g)
Energy 432kJ / 103kcal821kJ / 196kcal
Fat 5.6g10.6g
of which saturates 1.8g3.4g
Carbohydrate 8.9g16.9g
of which sugars 0.3g0.6g
Fibre 0.2g0.4g
Protein 4.2g8.0g
Salt 1.3g2.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here