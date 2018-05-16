Fray Bentos Chicken Meatballs Gravy 380G

Product Description
- Chicken Meatballs in Gravy.
- Tasty bite sized chicken meatballs in gravy
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Meatballs (40%) (Chicken (43%), Water, Wheatflour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rusks (Wheatflour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt), Chicken Fat, Onion Puree, Salt, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Mixed Spices (Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Coriander)), Modified Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Wheatflour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Salt, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Best Before End: See End of Can
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Place contents in saucepan and gently heat through, stirring occasionally.
Preparation and Usage
- Have you tried...?
- ...adding a handful of peas or sweetcorn to your meatballs to help towards 1 of your 5 a day?
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Fray Bentos Foods,
- Highfield House,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
Return to
- If you have any comments or require more information please contact:
- Fray Bentos Foods,
- Highfield House,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
- Tel: 0800 389 8389
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g
|(as sold) per 1/2 can (approx 190g)
|Energy
|432kJ / 103kcal
|821kJ / 196kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|10.6g
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|16.9g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.2g
|8.0g
|Salt
|1.3g
|2.4g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020