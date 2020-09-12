Fray Bentos Chicken Meatballs Tomato Sauce 380G

Boring Supper
Tasty
Tasty in a delicious sauce. Great for a quick easy meal serve with pasta or rice
terrable
Sauce was thin and tasteless, meatballs were small and tasteless. Morrisons do much better.
New
Water, Chicken (17%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Paste (4.5%), Chicken Fat, Sugar, Maize Starch, Onion Puree, Salt, Dried Potato, Yeast Extract Powder (contains Barley), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Nutmeg, Mace, Ground Coriander
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Best Before End: See End of Can
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All microwave ovens vary, amend cooking times strictly in accordance with oven manufacturer's instructions.
Hob
Instructions: Place contents into a saucepan and gently heat through, stirring occasionally.
2 Servings
380g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g
|(as sold) per 1/2 can (190g)
|Energy
|474kJ / 113kcal
|901kJ / 215kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|11.8g
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|12.2g
|23.2g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.3g
|Protein
|4.4g
|8.4g
|Salt
|0.72g
|1.37g
