Fray Bentos Chicken Meatballs Tomato Sauce 380G

£ 0.54
£1.43/kg

New

Product Description

  • Tasty Bite Sized Chicken Meatballs in a Tomato Sauce
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chicken (17%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Paste (4.5%), Chicken Fat, Sugar, Maize Starch, Onion Puree, Salt, Dried Potato, Yeast Extract Powder (contains Barley), Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Nutmeg, Mace, Ground Coriander

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All microwave ovens vary, amend cooking times strictly in accordance with oven manufacturer's instructions.

Hob
Instructions: Place contents into a saucepan and gently heat through, stirring occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Have you tried?
  • Adding choppped cherry tomatoes whilst heating the meatballs to give that extra flavour?

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Fray Bentos Foods,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g(as sold) per 1/2 can (190g)
Energy 474kJ / 113kcal901kJ / 215kcal
Fat 6.2g11.8g
of which saturates 1.8g3.4g
Carbohydrate 12.2g23.2g
of which sugars 2.6g4.9g
Fibre 0.7g1.3g
Protein 4.4g8.4g
Salt 0.72g1.37g

Boring Supper

2 stars

Boring Supper

Tasty

5 stars

Tasty in a delicious sauce. Great for a quick easy meal serve with pasta or rice

terrable

1 stars

Sauce was thin and tasteless, meatballs were small and tasteless. Morrisons do much better.

