Tresemme Moisture Rich Luxurious Conditioner 500Ml

So thick it is difficult to rinse off even under e shower
excellent product, makes your hair soft
Soo Shiny I love it!
I loved theTresemme shampoo. This made my hair feel so soft and shiny. My hair used to be dry and limp before I tried this product. It made a lot of difference to my hair and I love the fresh feeling after washing my hair with this shampoo. I would recommend to my friends and will be buying this as my regular shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Product
I have been using this product for a few weeks now. My hair was very dry and brittle. My hair now feels really soft and shiney. Very pleased with the results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My hair feels amazing!
Been using the conditioner along with the shampoo for a few weeks now and I'm so impressed. It leaves my hair so shiny and soft and you don't need a lot to achieve this, the smallest amount does the job just fine. Will definitely be buying this in the future. My hair feels and looks amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastically Soft!!
After using TRESemme moisture conditioner for two weeks, my hair feels unbelievably soft and bouncy. What a difference this conditioner has made in just two weeks! Wow!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Soft and bouncy hair at last!
My hair has dry ends and usually the comb drags at that point, not after using this conditioner! I'm so pleased with it, totally unexpected. The large bottle is a little cumbersome but who cares when your hair is this soft and bouncy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
TRESemme Conditioner
Great sized bottle would last a lot longer than most conditioners on the market nowadays! Especially as you don't have to use much conditioner anyway. Smells great - crisp, refreshing apple. Left my hair well nourished and shiny. Would recommend 5** [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tresemme moisture rich conditioner
This is the best I have ever used on my hair it left it feel really soft and nourished unlike others where they leave my hair feeling grease and weighed down my hair felt very light and soft and shiny I would definitely recommend this conditioner to all my friends and family to try [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Restore damaged hair
Tresemme rish moisture conditionier gives my hair healty look. They are glossy and shiny. Really like it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]