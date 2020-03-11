Tresemme Moisture Rich Luxurious Shampoo 500Ml

The best of Tresemme 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th December 2019 This new Moisture Rich shampoo is really good and is so far the best of all the tresemme shampoos. I like the brand for being gentle on hair and leaving it soft, and this new shampoo is even better, it keeps the hair moisturised even after drying...doesnt dry out the oils completely from my hair. Really good product, would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me 2 stars Review from unilever.com 8th December 2019 Good points first. A lot of product for your money. Especially when you find it on offer. Smells amazing. Lathers in your your hair really well. Bad points. For me, it left almost like a film on my hair. No matter how long I washed it out for it was still there. Which obviously makes it difficult to deal with. So overall I ended up using a different shampoo immediately after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good 4 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2019 Was very pleased to try this as I had just run out of my regular shampoo. It smells amazing and lathers well and I likes that it left my hair feeling clean without being too stripping. I followed with my regular condtioner and found that my hair looked a tad bit too shiny for my liking. Managed to rectify it by using dry shampoo but I will definitely ease up on the conditioner next time for better results. Would give this 5 stars but have reduced the rating by one as this product contains SLS and I prefer to avoid this. Would love to see tresemme develop a shampoo without this ingredient in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair feels super soft 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2019 After using this shampoo my hair feels so wonderful and soft and smells amazing too, it leathers really well and you dont need much product. My hair feels so healthy and soft I will definitely buy this shampoo again it has left my hair feeling great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Will buy again 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd December 2019 I wash my every day and if I don’t use a good shampoo it can really my hair out especially at the ends. This really put moisture back in and means the ends of my hair aren’t dry or brittle. Will be getting this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd December 2019 Iv not used tresemme before but heard so many good things about them. This smells lovely and you dont even needed to use alot when washing your hair. My head smelt and looked loads better after using this shampoo. Looking forward to see how many hair is after using it few more weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft shiny hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th November 2019 This shampoo targets dry, damaged hair and it really does help to put moisture back into your hair. Only a small amount of product is needed and it lathers up really well. Once blow dried, my hair is left feeling soft and looks beautifully shiny. It’s a large bottle so will last a long time. I really recommend anyone suffering with dry, straw like hair to give this product a go. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

okey 3 stars Review from unilever.com 29th November 2019 I USED THIS TRESEMME MOISTURE RICH SHAMPOO FOR MY DRY HAIR. IT WAS OKEY, BUT MY HAIR STILL PUFFY. AFTER THIS SHAMPOO YOU NEED A CONDITIONER IN ORDER YOUR HAIR TO LOOK NOT DRY. MY FRIEND WHOSE HAIR NORMAL LOVES THIS SHAMPOO. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft on my hair but I love the size! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th November 2019 As a family of 6, we get through shampoo easily and due to my eczema on my scalp I am more mindful of products . Again this never fails my hair which looks fresh and more bouncy after . The size of the container also means it hasn’t even been dented after all of us have used it for a while , excellent ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]