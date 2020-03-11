By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Colour Revitalise Conditioner 500Ml

5(58)Write a review
£ 1.65
£0.33/100ml

Offer

  • Why use Vibrant Colour Protection Conditioner? Heat, styling and repeated washing can cause colour to fade and lose its vibrancy. The TRESemmé Vibrant Colour Protection Shampoo & Conditioner system, infused with Rosemary and Nutri Oil helps keep your colour luminous for up to 11 weeks (With TRESemmé Vibrant Colour Protection Shampoo and Conditioner vs non-conditioning shampoo. Based on 3.5 washes per week). The Advanced formula of Colour Protection TRESemmé conditioner, with UV filter, will replenish vital moisture to keep the hair healthy looking. Colour stays gorgeous for longer and hair is softer and more manageable. Our expert's tips: Start with TRESemmé Vibrant Colour protection Shampoo. Apply from mid lengths to ends. Run a wide-tooth comb or fingers from roots to tips to detangle and work into hair. Leave on for 2-3 minutes. Rinse thoroughly. Style with your favorite TRESemmé products. Our Philosophy: From our origins in Salons in 1948, TRESemmé has been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look & feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon. TRESemmé is dedicated to creating haircare products that are salon quality. Inspired by stylists and tested in salons, the products are designed to help you achieve salon gorgeous hair every day. For more secrets from our professional stylists and details on TRESemmé styling appliances & tools, visit tresemme.co.uk Avoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. TRESemmé® – Professional. At your fingertips
  • For colour treated hair
  • This Colour Revitalise Conditioner will make hair soft, manageable and rich with long-lasting colour
  • Advanced Colour Vibrancy technology helps keep colour looking more vibrant for up to 40 washes, TRESemmé Colour Revitalise Vibrance Protection Shampoo and Conditioner vs non-conditioning shampoo
  • A gentle formula is enriched with green tea, rosemary and sunflower to infuse hair with moisture
  • For vibrant and shiny hair colour
  • Use after TRESemmé Colour Revitalise Shampoo and finish with your chosen TRESemmé styling products
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Amodimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dipropylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Lactic acid, Magnesium chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Parfum, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Phenoxyethanol, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Sodium chloride, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

58 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

TRESemme colour revitalise conditioner

2 stars

TRESemme colour revitalise conditioner leaves my hair smelling gorgeous with the signature TRESemme scent but I found my hair was a bit dull and felt coated even after copious rinsing. It felt nice while wet, but it didn’t leave it shiny or vibrant just dull and flat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

hydrating nourishing conditioner

5 stars

Ive been really impressed with this conditioner . First of all the texture is nice and thick and creamy and distributes evenly throughout my hair. The conditioner has a nice light fresh scent which is enjoyable whilst using the product . I combed through the conditioner and left for a couple of minutes before washing out . After rinsing , my card felt nicely conditioned , soft and smooth. My hair was manageable and was easy to style and dry and afterwards felt soft , smooth and hydrated . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

Its a good conditioner which makes hair smooth and silky. It also quite helps in detangling of the hair, making it soft and manageable! It does not weigh down your hair. I have unruly hair and i found it easy to dry and straighten. It does give a little bounce to the hair, nothing substantial though. It did make my hair shinier and softer. And it smelt pretty good without being over powering. It helps keep my coloured hair more vibrant and brings out the blondes I have in my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nourishing and great for bleached hair

5 stars

I have bleached hair so have to be especially careful with the shampoo and conditioner that I use to protect the colour and not damage my hair. This conditioner does the job perfectly - my hair feels nourished and the colour has started looking brighter after only a few washes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Shine!

5 stars

I struggle to find a conditioner that leaves me feeling satisfied, with that sheen on my hair and the way my hair feels. So I was extremely happy after using this Tresemme Colour Revitalise Hair Conditioner. My hair felt silky smooth and had an amazing shine to it. Very happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this

5 stars

This is a fab conditioner. My hair looks shiny and has stayed looking freshly dyed since using this for the past 3 weeks. My colour looks great and my hair feels soft and looks shiny. I'm definitely a treseme convert [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent for coloured hair

5 stars

I used tresemme colour conditioner for 2 weeks.It smells absolutely lovely and love the way it conditions my hair is amazing. It leaves my hair soft, silky and shiny. Best for vibrant colour protection hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous smell

5 stars

I’ve been using this for two weeks now. I absolutely love the gorgeous scent and the way it conditions my hair is amazing. It leaves my long hair soft silky and knot free. I really do enjoy using this hair conditioner especially as my hair is coloured so I feel it protects the dye too and makes it more vibrant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hair conditioner

5 stars

I have used it a few times on my blonde-treated hair. I can feel that my hair is a pot more hydrated and healthier than other products I have been trying. Hair feels soft and smells nicely, I definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

THE BEST for Coloured Hair!!

5 stars

Are usually spend a fortune trying all different conditioners, I have bleach blonde hair and I really struggle to find products that keep it soft! I’ve been using this condition for five months now and my search is over! It always leaves my hair feeling literally like I’ve just left the salon! It smells beautiful and fresh, and provides a really deep moisturising treatment. I love that it comes in the larger size bottle to, my hair simply can’t get enough of this product so I could never have enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

