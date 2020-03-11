By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Listerine Total Care Mouthwash 500Ml

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Listerine Total Care Mouthwash 500Ml
£ 2.25
£0.45/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Total Care Clean Mint Mouthwash
  • LISTERINE® Total Care is our best selling mouthwash*!
  • Use for the most complete oral care from LISTERINE®:
  • 6 Benefits in 1
  • - Strengthens enamel
  • - Protects gums
  • - Protects against cavities
  • - Reduces plaque
  • - Keeps teeth naturally white**
  • - Freshens breath
  • - Flavour - Clean Mint
  • - Pack size - 500 ml
  • *Data as of 04/08/2018
  • **Reduces tartar build up to prevent stains.
  • For the most complete oral care from Listerine®
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-017429], Aqua, Alcohol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Benzoic Acid, Zinc Chloride, Eucalyptol, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Methyl Salicylate, Thymol, Menthol, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Benzoate, Sucralose, Propylene Glycol, CI 16035, CI 42090, Contains Sodium Fluoride (220 ppm F)

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Especially effective when used morning and evening after brushing. Pour 20 ml (4 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Keep out of the reach of children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
  • Airton Road,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Consumer Services EAME Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 9999
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
  • Airton Road,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • Careline: 1800 22 0044

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. Keep out of the reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant mouthwash

5 stars

I love this mouthwash I just started using it I used to use Colgate now u can feel ur teeth n mouth fresh

DOES WHAT OTHERS DON'T!

5 stars

AFTER A GOOD BRUSH EXPERIENCE YOU CAN TOP THIS OFF WITH THIS MOUTH WASH I USE ALWAYS. YOU GET THE FEELING THAT IT REACHES INTO THE SMALLEST CAVITIES AND DRAWS OUT BACTERIA AND ALMOST DISINFECTS YOUR MOUTH. YOU GET THAT "BEING AT THE DENTIST" FEELING, FULLY REFRESHED AND PREPARED FOR THE DAY.

Best mouthwash hands down

5 stars

Best mouthwash hands down. Yes it stings a bit and is an aquired taste lol, but it does what it is supposed to do.

Great product.

5 stars

Keeps breath fresh, reduces plaque and use before and after brushing. Good product.

Top mouthwash

4 stars

Very strong and burns after use but it does what it's meant to! Is helpful as part of a oral hygiene routine.

Fresh, sharp, clean taste.

5 stars

I like this. It has a strength others lack. Makes my mouth feel clean and fresh....which is rather the point of the exercise.

Urgh

3 stars

Made my teeth whiter but stings wherever it touches flesh in the mouth. Also tastes revolting.

Usually bought next

Colgate Advanced White Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 1.90
£1.52/100ml

Offer

Oral-B Pro- Expert Professional Protect Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 1.90
£2.54/100ml

Offer

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Colgate Total Deep Clean Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here