Easy-Do Dishmatique Pump

Love it!
I love this product!
Unhygenic - inside of handle gets dirty and mouldy
brilliant washing up made easy
Why fix what’s not broken!
The bottom pops open and spills the wash up liquid everywhere, nightmare!
Another retail con
What a waste. What happened to the solid handle type you previously sold. How are you supposed to keep the inside clean? Or is that the idea, the dirtier it gets the more often it will need to be replaced. Another con for more profit I think.
fantastic
so good easy to use
Excellent cleaning product.
This is a great cleaning product. You fill the handle with washing up liquid, which then dispenses slowly through the sponge. It's worth noting that if used for washing dishes, it may use more product than if you were to wash up with a normal sponge. However, I mostly use this for cleaning the bathroom where it is a very economic and effective way to scrub the bath! You can buy replacement sponge heads, so don't throw away the handle.
Great idea, but in reality a shocking germ-fest
Oh dear, such a great idea in theory, a stick that you attach a scrubbing head to. Unfortunately, they tried to be too clever and made the stick hollow, so that you can put washing up liquid inside the stick that then permeates through the scrubbing head. The problem is that residue water in the stick causes the insides to go green with algae, a real germ fest. The makers just need to keep things simple and just create a water-tight stick.