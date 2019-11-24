By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Easy-Do Dishmatique Pump

Easy-Do Dishmatique Pump
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Love it!

5 stars

I love this product!

Unhygenic - inside of handle gets dirty and mouldy

1 stars

Unhygenic - inside of handle gets dirty and mouldy.

brilliant washing up made easy

5 stars

brilliant washing up made easy

Why fix what’s not broken!

2 stars

The bottom pops open and spills the wash up liquid everywhere, nightmare!

Another retail con

1 stars

What a waste. What happened to the solid handle type you previously sold. How are you supposed to keep the inside clean? Or is that the idea, the dirtier it gets the more often it will need to be replaced. Another con for more profit I think.

fantastic

5 stars

so good easy to use

Excellent cleaning product.

5 stars

This is a great cleaning product. You fill the handle with washing up liquid, which then dispenses slowly through the sponge. It's worth noting that if used for washing dishes, it may use more product than if you were to wash up with a normal sponge. However, I mostly use this for cleaning the bathroom where it is a very economic and effective way to scrub the bath! You can buy replacement sponge heads, so don't throw away the handle.

Great idea, but in reality a shocking germ-fest

1 stars

Oh dear, such a great idea in theory, a stick that you attach a scrubbing head to. Unfortunately, they tried to be too clever and made the stick hollow, so that you can put washing up liquid inside the stick that then permeates through the scrubbing head. The problem is that residue water in the stick causes the insides to go green with algae, a real germ fest. The makers just need to keep things simple and just create a water-tight stick.

