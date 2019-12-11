Heinz Baked Beans Snap Pots 4X200g
- Energy668kJ 158kcal8%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0g<1%
- Sugars9.1g10%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ
Product Description
- Snap Pots Beanz
- HIGH PROTEIN*.
- *Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
- BEANZ MEANZ HEINZ.
- We could tell you that our Beanz are hard to beat. That they're brimming with deliciously rich, tomatoey flavour.
- But you already know that, Because you know what Beanz Meanz...
- 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
- In a rich tomato sauce.
- 1 OF YOUR 5 A DAY.
- HIGH FIBRE.
- LOW FAT.
- LOW SUGAR.
- GLUTEN FREE.
- VEGAN.
- NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS, FLAVOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 800g
- Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
- High protein
- High fibre
- Low fat
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Beans (51%), Tomatoes (34%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Number of uses
Servings per pot - 1
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Get in touch.
- Phone 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the pot.
Net Contents
4 x 200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pot
|%RI*
|Energy
|334kJ
|668kJ
|-
|79kcal
|158kcal
|8%
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.4g
|1%
|- of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|25.6g
|10%
|- of which sugars
|4.6g
|9.1g
|10%
|Fibre
|3.7g
|7.4g
|Protein
|4.7g
|9.4g
|19%
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.2g
|20%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
