By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Baked Beans Snap Pots 4X200g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Baked Beans Snap Pots 4X200g
£ 2.50
£3.13/kg

Offer

Per pot
  • Energy668kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ

Product Description

  • Snap Pots Beanz
  • HIGH PROTEIN*.
  • *Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
  • BEANZ MEANZ HEINZ.
  • We could tell you that our Beanz are hard to beat. That they're brimming with deliciously rich, tomatoey flavour.
  • But you already know that, Because you know what Beanz Meanz...
  • 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • In a rich tomato sauce.
  • 1 OF YOUR 5 A DAY.
  • HIGH FIBRE.
  • LOW FAT.
  • LOW SUGAR.
  • GLUTEN FREE.
  • VEGAN.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS, FLAVOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 800g
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • High protein
  • High fibre
  • Low fat
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Beans (51%), Tomatoes (34%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Number of uses

Servings per pot - 1

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the pot.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot%RI*
Energy 334kJ668kJ
-79kcal158kcal8%
Fat 0.2g0.4g1%
- of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 12.8g25.6g10%
- of which sugars 4.6g9.1g10%
Fibre 3.7g7.4g
Protein 4.7g9.4g19%
Salt 0.6g1.2g20%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Heinz Spaghetti Hoops Snap Pots In Tomato Sauce 4 X190g

£ 2.50
£3.29/kg

Offer

Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

£ 0.81
£9.00/kg

Heinz Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G

£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Offer

Mccain Ready Baked Jackets 4 Pack 800G

£ 2.50
£3.13/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here