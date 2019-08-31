Weight Watchers Wraps 6 Pack

Can’t wtap anything. Completely crumble apart
Can’t wtap anything. Completely crumble apart
Healthier option, reasonably priced.
I usually make my own wraps. When I am pushed for time I will buy the healthiest option I can find, usually low carb. But at nearly three times the price of these ones, I wanted a cheaper option. I have compared similar wraps from several supermarkets and found these are definitely the healthiest.
Wasted my money.
Absolute waste of money. Soggy and welded together. Impossible to separate without tearing a hole in them. Will stick to standard wraps in future.