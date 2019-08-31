By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Weight Watchers Wraps 6 Pack

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.40
£0.23/each
Each Wrap contains:
  • Energy499kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.29g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 6 White Wraps
  • Our food range is just a part of what we have to offer - to find out more visit us at weightwatchers.co.uk
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 118kcal 499kJ per wrap
  • 3 SmartPoints value per wrap
  • Large delicious wrap, low in fat
  • High fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Wheat Fibre, Glycerine, Raising Agents: Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Citric Acid, Preservatives: Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and odours. Once opened store in an airtight container and consume within 24 hours.Freezing instructions: May be frozen on day of purchase and used within one month. Once defrosted, consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze. For Best Before See Front of Pack

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To Use: Ready to eat.

Name and address

  • Rivermill Ltd.,
  • 1 Bell Street,
  • Maidenhead,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 1BU.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to Rivermill Ltd., quoting the best before date and stating where and when purchased.
  • Or email customer.services@rivermill.co.uk
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.

Net Contents

6 x Wraps

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer WrapAdult RI% RI per serving
Energy (kJ/kcal)997kJ499kJ8400kJ
-236kcal118kcal2000kcal6%
Fat 1.3g0.7g70g1%
(of which Saturates)0.5g0.3g20g1%
Carbohydrate 46.5g23.3g260g9%
(of which Sugars)2g1.0g90g1%
Fibre 8.8g4.4g
Protein 6.9g3.5g50g7%
Salt 0.57g0.29g6g5%

Can’t wtap anything. Completely crumble apart

1 stars

Healthier option, reasonably priced.

5 stars

I usually make my own wraps. When I am pushed for time I will buy the healthiest option I can find, usually low carb. But at nearly three times the price of these ones, I wanted a cheaper option. I have compared similar wraps from several supermarkets and found these are definitely the healthiest.

Wasted my money.

1 stars

Absolute waste of money. Soggy and welded together. Impossible to separate without tearing a hole in them. Will stick to standard wraps in future.

