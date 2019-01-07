By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Arm & Hammer Sensitive Pro Repair 75Ml

5(1)Write a review
Arm & Hammer Sensitive Pro Repair 75Ml
£ 3.00
£4.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Sensitive Pro Repair with Liquid Calcium Baking Soda Toothpaste
  • The only sensitive toothpaste that fixes the cause of sensitivity by sealing teeth and protecting exposed nerves with patented Liquid Calcium™ technology, to provide lasting pain relief. * Baking Soda cleans and whitens more gently.
  • Clinically proven for up to 16 weeks pain relief*
  • * With regular use for 8 weeks. Relief then continues for another 8 weeks.
  • Specially formulated with Baking Soda, nature's clinically proven cleaner mined from Trona (mineral soda) formed from evaporated natural saltwater lakes in Green River, Wyoming, USA since 1867.
  • For the exceptional deep clean
  • Fixes the cause of sensitive teeth
  • Seals teeth and protects exposed nerves underneath
  • Repairs enamel surface by filling in tiny crevices
  • Minty fresh breath
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate, PEG/PPG-38/8 Copolymer, Calcium Sulfate, PEG/PPG-116/66 Copolymer, Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Dipotassium Phosphate, PEG-8, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Sodium Fluoride, Limonene, CI 77891, Contains Sodium Fluoride (1100 ppm F)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Brush twice daily using a soft toothbrush. Sensitivity may indicate an underlying problem which needs prompt care by a dentist if pain persists.
  • Important: This unique formula works best when stored at normal temperature (>20°C) and water is prevented from getting into the tube by replacing the cap after every use. If the product is out of normal room temperature (>20°C), allow it to return to normal room temperature for ease of dispensing.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 7.

Name and address

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.

Return to

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.
  • Tel: 0800 121 6080
  • www.armandhammer.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 7.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Just one proviso...

5 stars

Recommended by dentists and certainly effective within days in relieving sensitivity. Just one proviso - because it is highly alkaline, avoid using when you have cracked lips!

