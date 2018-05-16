Aquafresh Milk Teeth Toothpaste 50Ml

Product Description
- Fluoride Toothpaste
- Start using as soon as your baby's first tooth emerges. The enamel on their first teeth are 50% thinner than yours and needs extra care.
- Aquafresh® Milk Teeth toothpaste is specially designed by experts for children aged 0-2 years, providing gentle care and cavity protection to help ensure their adult teeth come through healthy and strong.
- Gentle protection for baby's first teeth
- Gently cleans with brushing
- Strong teeth, healthy gums and fresh breath
- Baby-friendly mild mint flavour
- Designed by dental experts
- Cavity protection
- Low abrasivity
- 1000 ppm fluoride
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Xanthan Gum, Titanium Dioxide, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.221% w/w (1000 ppm Fluoride)
Preparation and Usage
- Always follow the label directions:
- Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.
- Children of 6 years and younger: use a pea-sized amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing.
- Children aged under 3 years: Use a smear of toothpaste.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children.
- In case of intake of fluoride from other sources, consult a dentist or doctor.
- If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
- The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- GSK,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or:
- 12 Riverwalk City West Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact:
- GSK Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or:
- 12 Riverwalk City West Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
- GB: 0800 028 10 74
- IE: 1800 508 666
- customer.relations@gsk.com
Lower age limit
0 Years
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
