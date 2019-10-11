By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Vine Sun Dried Tomato & Lentil Soup 600G

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Finest Vine Sun Dried Tomato & Lentil Soup 600G
£ 2.50
£0.42/100g
½ of a pot
  • Energy761kJ 182kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 254kJ / 61kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with tomatoes, vegetables and lentils.
  • In this recipe, our chefs have selected sundried tomatoes for their intense flavour, and added vegetables and speckled lentils to make a rich, thick soup full of flavour.
  • In this recipe, our chefs have selected sundried tomatoes for their intense flavour, and added vegetables and speckled lentils to make a rich, thick soup full of flavour.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato (29%), Vegetable Stock, Vegetables (Carrot, Onion, Celery, Kale), Tomato Purée, Lentils (7%) (Green Lentils, Red Lentils), Red Pepper, Sundried Tomato Paste (3%), Tomato Juice, Red Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Roast Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Spices, Basil, Salt, Red Pepper Powder, Oregano, Red Pepper Concentrate, Water, Olive Oil, Smoked Salt, Black Pepper.

Vegetable Stock contains: Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil.

Sundried Tomato Paste contains: Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Sugar, Sea Salt, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, press down on the spout tab to break.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy254kJ / 61kcal761kJ / 182kcal
Fat2.4g7.2g
Saturates0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate6.4g19.2g
Sugars2.8g8.4g
Fibre1.5g4.5g
Protein2.6g7.8g
Salt0.4g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

must have

5 stars

really lovely and filling

Not enough lentils, they constitute below 10% of t

3 stars

Not enough lentils, they constitute below 10% of the soup, but overall the flavour is very good.

Not good

2 stars

The flavour and texture are not good. Don't recommend at all

An overly spiced vegetable concoction.

1 stars

The name of this soup, tomato and lentil, is misleading. I bought it expecting just that, tomato and lentil but what I got is something which would be more aptly named 'Spicy oriental vegetable soup'. It is far too spicy and contains large, cabbage like leaves of dark green, which I presume to be kale. I could not eat more than a few spoonfuls and neither could my partner. Unfortunately it ended up being thrown down the drain. If you enjoy tomato soup, and like the taste of tomatoes, I would recommend you steer clear of this as this is the least tomato tasting tomato soup I have ever tasted.

A bit bland

2 stars

Smelled good in the pot but tasted bland and watery.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Sweet Potato Coconut & Chilli Soup 600G

£ 2.50
£0.42/100g

Tesco Finest Pea & Wiltshire Cured Ham Soup 600G

£ 2.50
£0.42/100g

Tesco Finest Tomato & Balsamic Soup 600G

£ 2.50
£0.42/100g

Tesco 3 Chilli Bean Soup 600G

£ 1.50
£0.25/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here