Tesco Finest Vine Sun Dried Tomato & Lentil Soup 600G

must have
really lovely and filling
Not enough lentils, they constitute below 10% of the soup, but overall the flavour is very good.
Not good
The flavour and texture are not good. Don't recommend at all
An overly spiced vegetable concoction.
The name of this soup, tomato and lentil, is misleading. I bought it expecting just that, tomato and lentil but what I got is something which would be more aptly named 'Spicy oriental vegetable soup'. It is far too spicy and contains large, cabbage like leaves of dark green, which I presume to be kale. I could not eat more than a few spoonfuls and neither could my partner. Unfortunately it ended up being thrown down the drain. If you enjoy tomato soup, and like the taste of tomatoes, I would recommend you steer clear of this as this is the least tomato tasting tomato soup I have ever tasted.
A bit bland
Smelled good in the pot but tasted bland and watery.