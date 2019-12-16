Alpro Dark Chocolate Soya Dessert 4X125g

Chocolate yumminess
So nice!!! But tip: pour it out into a wine glass, heat it up in the microwave for about a minute until it’s hot and eat with a little spoon sooooo much better than cold it’s like chocolate fondue
Lovely
My favourite dessert. Lovely taste and texture. I prefer the dark chocolate to the milk chocolate one.
Taste lovely
Tastes really nice, I don’t generally go dairy free but I am a fan of the Almond and Soya milk so decided to give these a try. The taste is great and you get a fair amount in each pot. No bad comments on the product at all.