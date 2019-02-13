By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Melting Midle Chocolate Sponge Pudding 2 X 135G

3(3)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

One pudding
  • Energy1974kJ 473kcal
    24%
  • Fat25.9g
    37%
  • Saturates16.6g
    83%
  • Sugars34.7g
    39%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1463kJ / 350kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Belgian chocolate puddings with a melting chocolate centre.
  • 2 Rich chocolate sponge puddings oozing with Belgian chocolate sauce.
  • Chocolate Ganache. Rich chocolate sponge oozing with Belgian chocolate sauce.
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:


Butter (Milk), Belgian Milk Chocolate (11%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Vanilla Extract], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Water, Whole Milk, Belgian Dark Chocolate (6%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Single Cream (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Pasteurised Egg White, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Cornflour, Sugar Cane Syrup, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTIONS Remove outer packaging.
MICROWAVE 800W & 900W 40 secs. Remove film lid. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Steam
Instructions: STEAM 20 mins. Place sealed pot in a lidded saucepan, add enough boiling water to allow the pot just to float. Replace lid, bring back to the boil and simmer. Do not allow to boil dry.

Cooking Precautions

  • Instructions stated are for individual heating times only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pudding (135g)
Energy1463kJ / 350kcal1974kJ / 473kcal
Fat19.2g25.9g
Saturates12.3g16.6g
Carbohydrate37.8g51.0g
Sugars25.7g34.7g
Fibre2.0g2.7g
Protein5.5g7.4g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

horrible texture and no melt

2 stars

tried these a couple times and they have a horrible texture and do not really have much of a melty middle... not like the picture anyway.

Left disappointed

2 stars

Tastes synthetic..leaves a bitter aftertaste....Never written a review before, but so disappointed I had to say something...

This Was The Best Chocolate Pudding Ever Probably

5 stars

This Was The Best Chocolate Pudding Ever Probably Or One Of The Best It Felt So Nice The Texture And The Filling Was Good As Well I Love Chocolate Puddings Or Any Pudding Including Hot Ones!!

