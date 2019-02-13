Tesco Melting Midle Chocolate Sponge Pudding 2 X 135G

horrible texture and no melt
tried these a couple times and they have a horrible texture and do not really have much of a melty middle... not like the picture anyway.
Left disappointed
Tastes synthetic..leaves a bitter aftertaste....Never written a review before, but so disappointed I had to say something...
This Was The Best Chocolate Pudding Ever Probably
This Was The Best Chocolate Pudding Ever Probably Or One Of The Best It Felt So Nice The Texture And The Filling Was Good As Well I Love Chocolate Puddings Or Any Pudding Including Hot Ones!!