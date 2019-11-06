Tesco Ballpoint Pens Black 50 Pack

Only 10 pens through and 6 have already leaked, in
Only 10 pens through and 6 have already leaked, in my coat, in my pencil case, in my bag ruined my white headphones, not happy with this product at all.
My favourite pens
I'm left handed so I really struggle to find pens that work for me and that I don't smudge and end up with a black mark on my hand. But these pens are amazing. I used the throughout my mock exams and they are so clean and smooth. They last for ages and cheap too.
Best Pens Ever
I was a little sceptical when I first bought these but decided to give them a try as they're cheap. I have used many pen types over the years (long term student) but this is one of the best (if not the best) and comparable with Schneider pens for quality. Buy and you will not regret it. They rarely smudge (and I'm left handed), flow easily, last a long time and come out with a strong black colour. I have bought several packs to keep me going... Well done Tesco!
They don't work.
Most of the pack don't work. They have full ink, but do they write? No! These are rubbish. Don'y buy. Maybe 5 or 6 work out of the whole pack.
Good pens
Basic ball pens. Good feel, write ok. Good buy for those who loose pens all the time.
These pens are super smooth
I bought this on my trip to London.(Not sure why i bought pens) but they are amazing. I have been using only these and been meaning to ask my friend to get me some more.