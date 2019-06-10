By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Hb Pencils With Eraser Tip 50 Pack

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Hb Pencils With Eraser Tip 50 Pack
£ 4.00
£0.08/each

Product Description

  • Keep a pencil at the ready for drawing or taking notes
  • Using graphic led for smooth writing
  • 50-pack of HB pencils with erasers
  • 50pk HB wooden pencils, yellow printed on barrel

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value for money, great for all purposes!

5 stars

These 50 pencils were great value for money! They also work a treat when I am drawing, now, don't get me wrong, I am a terrible artist, but I feel empowered when using these pencils like I am not worthless and I can draw! Overall, I am very pleased with the product provided and I will be buying again soon.

Perfect pencils

5 stars

Great value boxes of pencils, good quality and speedy delivery

Great product

4 stars

Great product. Good value. Much cheaper than smaller packets.

Fantastic value pencils

5 stars

There really is no noticeable difference between these and pencils costing ten times as much. Thoroughly recommended.

Great value for money!

5 stars

An amazing buy, super worth the money and excellent quality. I'll be buying these again in the future. Thank you Tesco!

Usually bought next

Oxford Double Canister Sharpener

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each

Oxford/ Maped 2 Pack Eraser

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Tesco Ruler Shatterproof 30Cm

£ 0.80
£0.80/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here