Tesco Rice Wine Vinegar 150Ml

Tesco Rice Wine Vinegar 150Ml
£ 2.00
£13.34/litre
Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kJ (30kcal)

Product Description

  • Rice wine vinegar
  • Mild and mellow, perfect for sushi rice or as a base for salad dressings
  • Acidity 4.5%.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Japan. Bottled in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 10 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach tablespoon (15ml) contains
Energy128kJ (30kcal) 19kJ (5kcal)
Protein0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.0g0.9g
sugars5.4g0.8g
Fat0.5g<0.1g
saturates0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Salt0.9g0.1g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great taste at a great price

5 stars

I bought this to replace a bottle I had finished. Second time purchasing. I love the flavour of this vinegar. It's so good for asian/fusion dishes.

