Tesco Red Onion 1Kg

Great Value
I love these very tasty red onions, I soak them in warm water for 10 minutes and then peal them .
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ / 39kcal
Onion
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of United Kingdom,Spain
Preparation Guidelines: Chopping an onion is the first step in so many recipes that it's no wonder cooks rely on them as a base-note flavour for stocks, soups, stews and sauces. Sauteed in butter or oil, they take on a sweet, caramelised flavour which makes them perfect on a pastry base. Or an onion, sweated with garlic, then stewed with tomatoes, courgettes, a pepper and mushrooms magics your five a day into one simple sauce.
- Servings
1Kg
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A typical 100g serving contains
|Energy
|166kJ / 39kcal
|166kJ / 39kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|8.0g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019