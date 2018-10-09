By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Red Onion 1Kg

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Red Onion 1Kg
£ 1.00
£1.00/kg
  • Energy166kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 166kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Red onions
  • Adds colour and vibrancy, delicious in salads.
  • Sweet and full flavoured
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Onion

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Chopping an onion is the first step in so many recipes that it's no wonder cooks rely on them as a base-note flavour for stocks, soups, stews and sauces. Sauteed in butter or oil, they take on a sweet, caramelised flavour which makes them perfect on a pastry base. Or an onion, sweated with garlic, then stewed with tomatoes, courgettes, a pepper and mushrooms magics your five a day into one simple sauce.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1Kg

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 100g serving contains
Energy166kJ / 39kcal166kJ / 39kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.0g8.0g
Sugars6.2g6.2g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Value

5 stars

I love these very tasty red onions, I soak them in warm water for 10 minutes and then peal them .

Usually bought next

Tesco Brown Onions 1Kg

£ 0.75
£0.75/kg

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Swede

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

New

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here