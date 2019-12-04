Tesco Black Seedless Grapes 500G

Large and luscious.
I must say I was expecting these grapes to be not quite the same as the Summer fruits but they were delicious so no complaints at all.The difference could be the country they are grown in where it is much sunnier and hotter than others. Love black grapes anyway.
Flavoursome
Lovely flavour and store well in the fridge
Nice one, love it
Really awful grapes. These were not the Black grapes i had a few months back which were big black and very sweet. These were moldy reddish green sour and sharp. I put them in the Bin.
Shelf life poor
Normally fine but last 2 weeks these black grapes have started to deteriorate whilst in the fridge.By the way they have not been short date....
Very sweet just how I like them and big
Pity you have to leave a star!
If you are looking for nice,sweet,succulent grape AVOID THESE!!! They are horrible with a bitter taste and a weird almost greasy feeling texture...3 punnets went straight in the bin!
Great taste!
Great for having on the side in the kitchen to pick at in passing
Not fully ripe
Normally these are really good grapes, but the last three occasions have been very disappointing. They are ''green'' at the stalk, not fully ripe, and are bitter and tasteless, Better wait til in season I suppose.
bad buy
Tasted odd and within one day was mouldy.