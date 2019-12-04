By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Black Seedless Grapes 500G

3(14)Write a review
Tesco Black Seedless Grapes 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy308kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 308kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Black seedless grapes.
  • Hand picked Carefully grown in vineyards for a burst of deep, rich sweetness
  • Hand picked Carefully grown in vineyards for a burst of deep, rich sweetness
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Grapes

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Brazil, Chile, Egypt, Greece, India, Italy, Mexico, Namibia, Peru, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, USA

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy308kJ / 73kcal308kJ / 73kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate17.0g17.0g
Sugars17.0g17.0g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Large and luscious.

5 stars

I must say I was expecting these grapes to be not quite the same as the Summer fruits but they were delicious so no complaints at all.The difference could be the country they are grown in where it is much sunnier and hotter than others. Love black grapes anyway.

Flavoursome

5 stars

Lovely flavour and store well in the fridge

Nice one, love it

5 stars

Nice one, love it

Really awful grapes. These were not the Black grap

1 stars

Really awful grapes. These were not the Black grapes i had a few months back which were big black and very sweet. These were moldy reddish green sour and sharp. I put them in the Bin.

Shelf life poor

2 stars

Normally fine but last 2 weeks these black grapes have started to deteriorate whilst in the fridge.By the way they have not been short date....

Very sweet just how I like them and big

5 stars

Very sweet just how I like them and big

Pity you have to leave a star!

1 stars

If you are looking for nice,sweet,succulent grape AVOID THESE!!! They are horrible with a bitter taste and a weird almost greasy feeling texture...3 punnets went straight in the bin!

Great taste!

5 stars

Great for having on the side in the kitchen to pick at in passing

Not fully ripe

2 stars

Normally these are really good grapes, but the last three occasions have been very disappointing. They are ''green'' at the stalk, not fully ripe, and are bitter and tasteless, Better wait til in season I suppose.

bad buy

1 stars

Tasted odd and within one day was mouldy.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Jacket Potatoes 700G

£ 0.70
£1.00/kg

Suntrail Farms Ripen At Home Plum 400G

£ 0.64
£1.60/kg

Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

£ 1.09
£8.72/kg

Suntrail Farms Nectarines Minimum 4

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here