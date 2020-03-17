By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thatchers Gold Cider 4X500ml Can
£ 4.00
£2.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gold Somerset Cider
  • Thatchers Gold is full of flavour made with specially selected apples, many of which are harvested from our own family orchards on Somerset. Made using traditional techniques and expertise gained since 1904, this crafted medium dry cider has a smooth and refreshing taste. Serve chilled.
  • Refreshing medium dry
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 2000ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness

Tasting Notes

ABV

4.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Thatchers Cider Co Ltd,
  • Somerset,
  • BS25 5RA.

Return to

  • www.thatcherscider.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

