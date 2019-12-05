By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hovis Nimble Wholemeal Sliced Loaf 400G

4.5(8)Write a review
Hovis Nimble Wholemeal Sliced Loaf 400G
£ 0.85
£0.21/100g
Each slice (22g)
  • Energy210kJ 50kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 953kJ

Product Description

  • Sliced Wholemeal Bread
  • This delicious loaf is baked with wholemeal flour, plus malted wholegrains for an even riches flavour. It's high in fibre, low in fat and sugars and 50 calories per slice.
  • 50 calories per slice
  • Low in sugars & low in fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low in sugars
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Water, Yeast, Wheat Protein, Soya Flour, Salt, Vinegar, Malted Wheat, Toasted Wheat, Emulsifier: E472e, Malted Barley Flour, Caramelised Sugar, Preservative: E282, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid, This product contains 61% Wholegrains from Wholemeal Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.Suitable for freezing For Best Before date, see bag tie.

Number of uses

This loaf contains 18 Slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST:
  • TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Recycling info

Bag. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Hovis Team,
  • Hovis Ltd,
  • PO Box 1529,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 9ED.

Return to

  • Queries or Comments:
  • We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
  • www.hovis.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 022 394
  • ROI: 1800 937502
  • The Hovis Team,
  • Hovis Ltd,
  • PO Box 1529,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 9ED.
  • If you are contacting us about a particular loaf, please provide us with the code and date form the bag tie.

Net Contents

400g ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

perfect for me

5 stars

lovely bread and for a diabetic with high blood sugar and cholesterol its perfect always buy 6 loaves when you have it in stock and freeze it

I would rather eat more calories

3 stars

I was not expecting outstanding bread, based on the calorie content per slice, but this even came in well under those expectations. Of course the slices are thin, but the density of the bread is not enough to sustain such thin slices. It feels like picking it up between two fingers is enough for it to fall apart. In order to be able to eat this properly, I had to fold the bread in half, which defeats the purpose as then twice as much needs to be consumed. For sandwiches (ie. simply a vehicle with which to eat the fillings) this might be usable but for toast I would not recommend and just go for a better quality, slightly more calorie-dense version (of which there are a fair few choices).

Nutritious and lasts way over a week. The stated U

5 stars

Nutritious and lasts way over a week. The stated Use By date is far too conservative.

This is lovely and I don’t like ordinary bread whi

5 stars

This is lovely and I don’t like ordinary bread which gives me indigestion, but this suits my tummy fine

Great bread, bring it back for delivery please.

5 stars

Great shame you have stopped selling this bread, I have been buying this for many years. It's low carbohydrate and very tasty !! Love it !

OK for transitioning to lower carb lifestyles IMHO

3 stars

The only lower carb option I've found in the main stream supermarkets. It doesn't taste of much but acts like bread and gives the texture of bread, more than many keto breads. I need to gain weight so an OK option for me and maybe those transitioning into a low carb lifestyle. Hovis used do one called 'lower carb' which I found more flavoursome but with roughly the same level of carbs as this

grate taste and loww sugar.

5 stars

grate taste and loww sugar.

Excellent taste, moist and supple. When is this

5 stars

Excellent taste, moist and supple. When is this returning to your shelves. I am buying from Morrisons along with other produce!!!

