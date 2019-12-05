Hovis Nimble Wholemeal Sliced Loaf 400G

perfect for me
lovely bread and for a diabetic with high blood sugar and cholesterol its perfect always buy 6 loaves when you have it in stock and freeze it
I would rather eat more calories
I was not expecting outstanding bread, based on the calorie content per slice, but this even came in well under those expectations. Of course the slices are thin, but the density of the bread is not enough to sustain such thin slices. It feels like picking it up between two fingers is enough for it to fall apart. In order to be able to eat this properly, I had to fold the bread in half, which defeats the purpose as then twice as much needs to be consumed. For sandwiches (ie. simply a vehicle with which to eat the fillings) this might be usable but for toast I would not recommend and just go for a better quality, slightly more calorie-dense version (of which there are a fair few choices).
Nutritious and lasts way over a week. The stated Use By date is far too conservative.
This is lovely and I don’t like ordinary bread which gives me indigestion, but this suits my tummy fine
Great bread, bring it back for delivery please.
Great shame you have stopped selling this bread, I have been buying this for many years. It's low carbohydrate and very tasty !! Love it !
OK for transitioning to lower carb lifestyles IMHO
The only lower carb option I've found in the main stream supermarkets. It doesn't taste of much but acts like bread and gives the texture of bread, more than many keto breads. I need to gain weight so an OK option for me and maybe those transitioning into a low carb lifestyle. Hovis used do one called 'lower carb' which I found more flavoursome but with roughly the same level of carbs as this
grate taste and loww sugar.
Excellent taste, moist and supple. When is this returning to your shelves. I am buying from Morrisons along with other produce!!!