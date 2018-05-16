Tesco 12 Cumberland British Pork Sausages 681G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1351kJ / 326kcal
Product Description
- Pork sausages seasoned with black pepper.
- From trusted British farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. We select only the best cuts of pork for our sausages to give a succulent and tender eat.
- British Pork Generously seasoned with black pepper for a fuller flavour
- Pack size: 681G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Coriander Powder, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Mace, Sage, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sage Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-15 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
681g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (95g**)
|Energy
|1351kJ / 326kcal
|1283kJ / 309kcal
|Fat
|26.2g
|24.9g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|8.5g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|13.1g
|12.4g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 681g typically weighs 570g.
|-
|-
