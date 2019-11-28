Tesco Finest Mincemeat 411G

Nothing Better
Delicious - I also found - using a dash (JUST) of cointeau actually gave it something extra it's beautifully prepared and bhas the traditional rich sweet flavors - nicely spicy - but O loke a little extra clove
INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (34%) [Sultanas, Raisins, Currants], Sugar, Bramley Apple (18%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glacé Cherries (5%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Radish Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Cherry Concentrate, Sweet Potato Concentrate, Apple Concentrate], Ruby Port (3.0%), Brandy (3.0%) [Brandy, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Palm Oil, Orange Peel, Treacle, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Lemon Peel, Sunflower Oil, Cinnamon, Coriander, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dill, Fennel, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg.
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.
Produced in the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|1161kJ / 274kcal
|174kJ / 41kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|59.3g
|8.9g
|Sugars
|57.3g
|8.6g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
