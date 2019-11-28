By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mincemeat 411G

Tesco Finest Mincemeat 411G

£ 1.60
£3.90/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1161kJ / 274kcal

Product Description

  • Mincemeat with brandy and ruby port.
  • A rich blend of fruits and citrus enhanced with Ruby Port and festive spices
  • Pack size: 411g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits (34%) [Sultanas, Raisins, Currants], Sugar, Bramley Apple (18%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glacé Cherries (5%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Radish Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Cherry Concentrate, Sweet Potato Concentrate, Apple Concentrate], Ruby Port (3.0%), Brandy (3.0%) [Brandy, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Palm Oil, Orange Peel, Treacle, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Lemon Peel, Sunflower Oil, Cinnamon, Coriander, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dill, Fennel, Clove, Ginger, Nutmeg.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 27 servings Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

411g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1161kJ / 274kcal174kJ / 41kcal
Fat3.0g0.5g
Saturates1.7g0.2g
Carbohydrate59.3g8.9g
Sugars57.3g8.6g
Fibre2.4g0.4g
Protein1.3g0.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nothing Better

5 stars

Delicious - I also found - using a dash (JUST) of cointeau actually gave it something extra it's beautifully prepared and bhas the traditional rich sweet flavors - nicely spicy - but O loke a little extra clove

