Tesco Finest Mini San Marzano Tomatoes 270G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ / 20kcal
Product Description
- What is Nurture?
- Perino tomatoes.
- Finest*
- *This mini San Marzano type tomato has a deep, lasting flavour. Its meaty texture will give any sauce a rich, concentrated base.
- Why not try...
- Sugardrop
- Unique and exclusive to Tesco. These tomatoes are hand selected for their sweet taste, try them roasted and drizzled with olive oil.
- Cheribelle
- A ruby red cherry tomato with crisp skin, vine ripened for extra sweetness. Simply chop and mix with onions, chilli and oregano for a spicy salsa.
- Moruno
- Ripened on the vine for an intense, tangy taste. Strong savoury foods such as olives and goats' cheese are enhanced by this variety's flavour.
- Meli Melo
- A mix of cherry and baby plum tomatoes, hand picked when perfectly ripe. A perfect addition to any salad.
- Piccolo
- With an intense sweetness, this unique variety has a crisp skin and juicy flesh. Mix with garlic and parsley for a classic bruchetta topping.
- Temptation
- Hand selected for their delicate flavour and tender texture. This variety is a versatile base ingredient for soups and sauces.
- Class I
- Minimum 8 fruits
- Sheet inserted for improved freshness
- Quality & freshness guaranteed
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato
Storage
To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best: Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair natural ripening and taste. Wash before use.
Produce of
Produce of Republic of Ireland, Netherlands, Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Wash before use.
Number of uses
0 Servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Cheshunt,
- EN8 9SL,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
270g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|7 typical tomatoes (80g) contains
|Energy
|84kJ / 20kcal
|67kJ / 16kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin C
|17mg (21%NRV)
|14mg (18%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
