Lurpak Garlic Butter 125G

Lurpak Garlic Butter 125G
£ 1.35
£10.80/kg

Product Description

  • Salted Butter with Garlic. Minimum fat content 75%.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Butter (Milk) (90%), Garlic (7.5%) (Garlic Puree, Garlic Granulate, Garlic Powder), Salt, Lactic Culture (Milk), Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd.,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • UK contact details:
  • Arla Consumer Careline 0845 600 6688
  • Arla Foods Ltd.,
  • LS10 1AB.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy2858 kJ / 695 kcal
Fat75 g
of which saturates48 g
Carbohydrates2.7 g
of which sugars1.6 g
Protein1.2 g
Salt2.0 g

Excellent quality and NO PALM OIL

