Silvikrin Flexible Hold Hair Spray 400Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Flexible Hold Hairspray
- Flexible Hold - 3
- Gives reliable, long-lasting, natural hold and keeps your style flexible
- Does not dry out your hair
- No stickiness
- Helps to provide UV protection
- Brushes out easily
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Butane, Propane, Isobutane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aqua, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Parfum, Linalool, Triethyl Citrate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- To finish any style hold the can 20-30cm from your hair and spray evenly while protecting your eyes.
- For extra volume, spray into the roots with your head upside down.
Warnings
- DANGER: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition sources. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Recycling info
Aerosol. Recyclable
Name and address
- Coty.,
- 14 Rue Du Quatre Septembre,
- 75002 Paris.
Return to
- www.silvikrin.co.uk
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER DANGER: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition sources. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020