Silvikrin Natural Hold Hair Spray 250Ml

- Wella Silvikrin has been a trusted brand since 1993. Whether you're securing your look, or taking control of your frizz, Silvikrin will hold your style with confidence. Silvikrin Natural Hold Hairspray 400ml/250ml/75ml enables you to create the perfect style for your hair and keep it in place for up to 48 hours. This lightweight hairspray provides reliable, long-lasting hold, while keeping your hair flexible and natural with no sticky feeling and easy to comb. It also includes UV protection.
- Frizz control complex with jojoba oil that nourishes hair
- Up to 48hrs of reliable hold
- Protects your hair against humidity, UV & extreme weather conditions
- Brushes out easily
- No drying, no stickiness
- Pack size: 250ML
Alcohol Denat., Butane, Propane, Isobutane, Aqua/Water/Eau, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Aminomethyl Propanol, Parfum/Fragrance, Linalool, Triethyl Citrate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Hexyl Cinnamal, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, BHT
- To finish any style hold the can 20-30cm from your hair and spray evenly while protecting your eyes.
- DANGER: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. Do not inhale intentionally. Do not spray into the eyes. Use exclusively for intended purpose. The can must be completely empty before disposal.
- Coty,
- 14 Rue de Quatre Septembre,
- 75002 Paris.
- Coty,
- 14 Rue de Quatre Septembre,
- 75002 Paris.
250ml
