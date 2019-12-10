Aspall Draught Apple Cyder 500Ml Bottle
Product Description
- Draught Cyder.
- Appearance: Pale straw
- Aroma: Fruity & floral
- Taste: Fresh apples
- Pair with: Fish dishes, Mild curries, Italian dishes
- A crisp, medium dry cyder with a delicate aroma and taste of fresh pressed apples. Crafted at the original Cyder House, Suffolk.
- In 1728, Clement Chevallier planted the first large-scale cyder orchards in Suffolk. While all around him said he should be growing cereals, Clement nurtured his trees, then pressed and blended his apples, pioneering a new standard for British fine cyder. Almost 300 years on, we're still producing unparalleled cyder at the original Aspall Cyder House.
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Tasting Notes
- A crisp, medium dry cyder with the aroma of fresh green apples
Alcohol Units
2.8
ABV
5.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: see bottle neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Pair with:
- Fish dishes
- Mild curries
- Italian dishes
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Aspall Cyder Ltd.,
- The Cyder House,
- Aspall,
- Debenham,
- Suffolk,
- IP14 6PD.
Return to
- Aspall Cyder Ltd.,
- The Cyder House,
- Aspall,
- Debenham,
- Suffolk,
- IP14 6PD.
- www.aspall.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
