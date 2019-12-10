By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aspall Draught Apple Cyder 500Ml Bottle

image 1 of Aspall Draught Apple Cyder 500Ml Bottle
Product Description

  • Draught Cyder.
  • Appearance: Pale straw
  • Aroma: Fruity & floral
  • Taste: Fresh apples
  • Pair with: Fish dishes, Mild curries, Italian dishes
  • A crisp, medium dry cyder with a delicate aroma and taste of fresh pressed apples. Crafted at the original Cyder House, Suffolk.
  • In 1728, Clement Chevallier planted the first large-scale cyder orchards in Suffolk. While all around him said he should be growing cereals, Clement nurtured his trees, then pressed and blended his apples, pioneering a new standard for British fine cyder. Almost 300 years on, we're still producing unparalleled cyder at the original Aspall Cyder House.
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  • A crisp, medium dry cyder with the aroma of fresh green apples

Alcohol Units

2.8

ABV

5.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: see bottle neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pair with:
  • Fish dishes
  • Mild curries
  • Italian dishes

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Aspall Cyder Ltd.,
  • The Cyder House,
  • Aspall,
  • Debenham,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP14 6PD.

Return to

  • Aspall Cyder Ltd.,
  • The Cyder House,
  • Aspall,
  • Debenham,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP14 6PD.
  • www.aspall.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

