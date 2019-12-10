Old Samuel Blended Bourbon Whisky 70Cl

Product Description
- Blended Bourbon Whiskey Reserve
- Old Samuel is a smooth, Kentucky style Blended Bourbon Whiskey with a rich and well rounded flavour. Old Samuel can be savoured straight up, on the rocks or with cola for a longer, more refreshing drink.
- Finest quality guaranteed
- Smooth mellow sippin' whiskey
- Distilled & barrel - aged in the USA
- International Wine & Spirit Competition Quality Award - IWSC Silver 2009, 2010, 2011
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of the USA, Blended and bottled in The Netherlands
Name and address
- Blended and bottled by:
- Toorank Production B.V.,
- The Netherlands.
Distributor address
- Toorank Polska S.A.,
- 43-385 Jasienica 607.
Return to
- www.dutchspirits.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
