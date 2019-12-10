By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Old Samuel Blended Bourbon Whisky 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 14.35
£20.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Blended Bourbon Whiskey Reserve
  • Old Samuel is a smooth, Kentucky style Blended Bourbon Whiskey with a rich and well rounded flavour. Old Samuel can be savoured straight up, on the rocks or with cola for a longer, more refreshing drink.
  • Finest quality guaranteed
  • Smooth mellow sippin' whiskey
  • Distilled & barrel - aged in the USA
  • International Wine & Spirit Competition Quality Award - IWSC Silver 2009, 2010, 2011
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of the USA, Blended and bottled in The Netherlands

Name and address

  • Blended and bottled by:
  • Toorank Production B.V.,
  • The Netherlands.

Distributor address

  • Toorank Polska S.A.,
  • 43-385 Jasienica 607.

Return to

  • www.dutchspirits.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

