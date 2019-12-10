By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kopparberg Alcohol Free Pear Cider 500Ml

Kopparberg Alcohol Free Pear Cider 500Ml
£ 1.30
£2.60/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pear Alcohol Free Premium Cider
  • The sweetness of fresh pear is served up in a delicious drink - Kopparberg Alcohol Free Pear Cider. Delivering bags of fruity flavour, Kopparberg's premium and classic pear cider is a revitalising drink worth enjoying with and without food.
  • Built back in 1882, the Kopparberg Bryggeri remains independent and is home to our uniquely refreshing fruit cider & fruit lager. A pioneer, Kopparberg was the first fruit cider in the UK and is today the bestselling fruit cider brand in the UK. Every drop of Kopparberg is imported and made from the fermentation of apples or pears and the finest soft water, locally sourced in the town of Kopparberg, Sweden.
  • ABV <0.05%
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fermented Pears, Pear Juice, Sugar, Pear Flavouring, Acid; Citric Acid E330, Preservative; E202, Antioxidant: (E224, Sulfite)

Tasting Notes

  • Light in colour and delivers a refreshingly fruity taste.

Alcohol Units

0

Country

Sweden

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Name and address

  • Made & Bottled by:
  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.kopparbergs.se

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

