Kopparberg Alcohol Free Pear Cider 500Ml
Product Description
- Pear Alcohol Free Premium Cider
- The sweetness of fresh pear is served up in a delicious drink - Kopparberg Alcohol Free Pear Cider. Delivering bags of fruity flavour, Kopparberg's premium and classic pear cider is a revitalising drink worth enjoying with and without food.
- Built back in 1882, the Kopparberg Bryggeri remains independent and is home to our uniquely refreshing fruit cider & fruit lager. A pioneer, Kopparberg was the first fruit cider in the UK and is today the bestselling fruit cider brand in the UK. Every drop of Kopparberg is imported and made from the fermentation of apples or pears and the finest soft water, locally sourced in the town of Kopparberg, Sweden.
- ABV <0.05%
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fermented Pears, Pear Juice, Sugar, Pear Flavouring, Acid; Citric Acid E330, Preservative; E202, Antioxidant: (E224, Sulfite)
Tasting Notes
- Light in colour and delivers a refreshingly fruity taste.
Alcohol Units
0
Country
Sweden
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
Name and address
- Made & Bottled by:
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB,
- Sweden.
Return to
- www.kopparbergs.se
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml
