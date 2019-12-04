By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cauliflower Cheese 600G

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Cauliflower Cheese 600G
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy467kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower florets in a cheese sauce topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • RICH & CREAMY Cauliflower florets topped with mature Cheddar for a golden finish.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower (54%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Whole Milk, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Salt, Mustard Powder, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge Follow the preparation guidelines above Once defrosted do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 8 mins / 7 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (140g**)
Energy334kJ / 80kcal467kJ / 112kcal
Fat4.4g6.2g
Saturates2.9g4.0g
Carbohydrate4.7g6.5g
Sugars2.8g3.9g
Fibre2.1g2.9g
Protein4.4g6.2g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 600g typically weighs 560g.--

4 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless and watery

1 stars

Tasteless, watery, and barely enough cheese on it to warrant calling it cauliflower cheese!

Now removed from my favourites.

2 stars

Another product removed from my favourites list as it now lacks enough cheese to bear the name cauliflower CHEESE. Also full of water to put the weight up (profits before quality). I'll make my own with non water logged cauliflower and plenty of cheese!!!

Soggy Cauliflower cheese

1 stars

I did buy this but found once cooked that too much water content was in the bowl shame really.

Could be better

3 stars

Nice flavour but rather thin and watery.

