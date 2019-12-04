Tesco Cauliflower Cheese 600G

Tasteless and watery
Tasteless, watery, and barely enough cheese on it to warrant calling it cauliflower cheese!
Now removed from my favourites.
Another product removed from my favourites list as it now lacks enough cheese to bear the name cauliflower CHEESE. Also full of water to put the weight up (profits before quality). I'll make my own with non water logged cauliflower and plenty of cheese!!!
Soggy Cauliflower cheese
I did buy this but found once cooked that too much water content was in the bowl shame really.
Could be better
Nice flavour but rather thin and watery.