Russian Standard Vodka 1Lt

Amazing
Best alcohol to have straight without mixing but same if mixing as well
I find this vodka as smooth as a baby's behind, sublime.
Good item for me
The best around apart from the expensive ones
Pure "Russian" Heaven
I have been buying this for a long time. This is the highest quality you can buy from any supermarket and it is stronger than the average Vodka - so take care - strength 40! Not 37. I always keep a jar of this in the fridge. I like this best mixed with Coke + Ice in a long glass. Pure "Russian" Heaven! Not to be wasted as Black Russian cocktail - far too good for that!