Tesco Tropical Fruits Granola 1Kg

Healthy, cheap snack
Although nice as a cereal with milk, it was a bit chewy. However, as a snack (dry) it was very nice - a pleasant moderately healthy and cheap snack
Yums
Its really nice. There are clusters of oats & a decent amount of fruit in it. I had it mixed with the fat free greek yoghurt & it was really tasty.
Some sunshine and it's the tropics in a bowl !
Fantastic ! And not just for breakfast, I have a bowl now and then in front of the TV relaxing. Very tasty, nice and crunchy and does not go soggy like a few that I have had in the past. All in all, price, taste and texture it hits all bases.
I enjoy the crunch
i use this every day
Lovely variety of contents
I buy this Granola quite often as I like the variety of Tropical fruits used. Some can be quite bland but this one is nice.
Healthy, vaue for money and tasty
A great way to start the day with lashings of fruit and goodness
Packed with Fruit.
I often but the Tesco Tropical Granola because I like the fact it's packed with fruit. It tastes nicer than some of the more expensive brands.