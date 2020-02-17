By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tropical Fruits Granola 1Kg

Tesco Tropical Fruits Granola 1Kg
£ 1.60
£0.16/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy883kJ 210kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars11.7g
    13%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1765kJ / 420kcal

Product Description

  • Toasted oat clusters with sweetened dried fruits, sultanas, coconut and almonds.
  • Wholegrain Oats Gently honey toasted oats with thick banana chips, pineapple and papaya. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 1000G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Sugar, Sultanas, Sweetened Dried Pineapple (4%) [Pineapple, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Sweetened Dried Banana (4%) [Banana, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Flavouring], Palm Oil, Coconut, Sweetened Dried Papaya (1%) [Papaya, Sugar, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Honey, Almonds, Sunflower Seeds, Sugar Syrup Powder, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk and wheat. Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, wheat and milk. Wheat contains gluten.. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1765kJ / 420kcal883kJ / 210kcal
Fat12.0g6.0g
Saturates5.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate66.4g33.2g
Sugars23.4g11.7g
Fibre6.2g3.1g
Protein8.4g4.2g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Healthy, cheap snack

4 stars

Although nice as a cereal with milk, it was a bit chewy. However, as a snack (dry) it was very nice - a pleasant moderately healthy and cheap snack

Yums

5 stars

Its really nice. There are clusters of oats & a decent amount of fruit in it. I had it mixed with the fat free greek yoghurt & it was really tasty.

Some sunshine and it's the tropics in a bowl !

5 stars

Fantastic ! And not just for breakfast, I have a bowl now and then in front of the TV relaxing. Very tasty, nice and crunchy and does not go soggy like a few that I have had in the past. All in all, price, taste and texture it hits all bases.

I enjoy the crunch

5 stars

i use this every day

Lovely variety of contents

4 stars

I buy this Granola quite often as I like the variety of Tropical fruits used. Some can be quite bland but this one is nice.

Healthy, vaue for money and tasty

5 stars

A great way to start the day with lashings of fruit and goodness

Packed with Fruit.

5 stars

I often but the Tesco Tropical Granola because I like the fact it's packed with fruit. It tastes nicer than some of the more expensive brands.

