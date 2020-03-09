By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruit & Nut Granola 1Kg

2.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Fruit & Nut Granola 1Kg
£ 1.60
£0.16/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy903kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1807kJ / 430kcal

Product Description

  • Toasted oat clusters with raisins, almonds and coconut.
  • Wholegrain Oats Gently honey toasted oats with juicy raisins, almonds and coconut flakes. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  Wholegrain Oats Gently honey toasted oats with juicy raisins, almonds and coconut flakes. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 1000G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Oat Flakes, Sugar, Raisins (6%), Palm Oil, Flaked Almonds (2.5%), Coconut, Almonds, Sunflower Seeds, Honey, Sugar Syrup Powder, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk and wheat. Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, wheat and milk. Wheat contains gluten. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. Once opened, reseal using tab provided. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1807kJ / 430kcal903kJ / 215kcal
Fat13.4g6.7g
Saturates4.9g2.5g
Carbohydrate64.1g32.1g
Sugars18.9g9.5g
Fibre6.8g3.4g
Protein9.8g4.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

10 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty Granola

5 stars

Absolutely love this granola. Everyone going on about how hard it is to chew i don't have any problem. Let the milk soak in more. Great value. Delicious taste. I buy it all the time an will continue to.

Noooooo

1 stars

Hard to chew. very difficult to enjoy it since you couldn't chew it right

Strong teeth required

3 stars

Tasty but extremely tough and chewy!

A great value breakfast option

4 stars

Great value. Granola is supposed to be sweet and crunchy and this is both. There isn't loads of fruit and nuts so I usually add a handful of raisins to the bowl. It's still better value than the luxury varieties.

Chewing concrete is easier!

1 stars

Unbelievably tough! Need teeth of steel to get through a bowl of this aggregate! If only they repaired the roads with this there would be no more potholes.

Value Pack

3 stars

This Granola is too sweet for my taste.

Far to much sugar in all Tesco and Jordans granola

3 stars

Far too much sugar in all Tesco's and Jordan's granola, what ever mix it is.

Where's the nuts?

2 stars

Like all of these types of cereals, they are distinctly lacking in some of what they promise. In this case, nuts. There seems to be plenty coconut, but no definable nuts of any other variety. To be fair, there is plenty fruit, raisins, sultanas etc. And the oat clusters are nice, not to sweet. But for gods sake, give us nut lovers more nuts, and less oats. Peanuts and almonds are quite cheap, so no need to raise the price either. I bought this cereal expecting a nice fruity, and nutty breakfast, but was left utterly deflated by the lack of delicious crunchy nuts. Close, but no cigar tesco.

Enjoyable breakfast

4 stars

Buy this regularly

Love granola but this is the most hard work on jaw and teeth for granola i have ever had. Ended up giving it to the birds

1 stars

Ended up feeding the birds wont purchase again for sure

