Tesco Fruit & Nut Granola 1Kg

Tasty Granola
Absolutely love this granola. Everyone going on about how hard it is to chew i don't have any problem. Let the milk soak in more. Great value. Delicious taste. I buy it all the time an will continue to.
Noooooo
Hard to chew. very difficult to enjoy it since you couldn't chew it right
Strong teeth required
Tasty but extremely tough and chewy!
A great value breakfast option
Great value. Granola is supposed to be sweet and crunchy and this is both. There isn't loads of fruit and nuts so I usually add a handful of raisins to the bowl. It's still better value than the luxury varieties.
Chewing concrete is easier!
Unbelievably tough! Need teeth of steel to get through a bowl of this aggregate! If only they repaired the roads with this there would be no more potholes.
Value Pack
This Granola is too sweet for my taste.
Far to much sugar in all Tesco and Jordans granola
Where's the nuts?
Like all of these types of cereals, they are distinctly lacking in some of what they promise. In this case, nuts. There seems to be plenty coconut, but no definable nuts of any other variety. To be fair, there is plenty fruit, raisins, sultanas etc. And the oat clusters are nice, not to sweet. But for gods sake, give us nut lovers more nuts, and less oats. Peanuts and almonds are quite cheap, so no need to raise the price either. I bought this cereal expecting a nice fruity, and nutty breakfast, but was left utterly deflated by the lack of delicious crunchy nuts. Close, but no cigar tesco.
Enjoyable breakfast
Buy this regularly
Love granola but this is the most hard work on jaw and teeth for granola i have ever had. Ended up giving it to the birds
Ended up feeding the birds wont purchase again for sure