Rowntrees Jelly Tots Tube 130G

Product Description
- Fruit Flavoured Jelly Sweets
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
- Our lovely little JELLY TOTS come in five tasty flavours: blackcurrant, strawberry, lemon, lime and orange. With real fruit juice and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, they are perfect for a moment of child-like playfulness, whatever age you are. In 1862, Henry Rowntree bought a simple cocoa works in the city of York and turned it into a confectionery company. Henry was joined in business in 1869 by his brother Joseph Rowntree who eventually took over and transformed the company's fortunes. The brothers hired French confectioner August Claude Gaget, and with his expertise, they developed the recipe for ROWNTREE'S Fruit Pastilles, which they launched in 1881. Following on from this, the confectionery company developed ROWNTREE'S® Fruit Gums, JELLY TOTS and TOOTY FROOTIES. 2009 saw the launch of the newest edition to the family - ROWNTREE'S® RANDOMS. Every bag of ROWNTREE'S® RANDOMS contains a different combination of textures, shapes and fruity flavours. ROWNTREE'S® pledge no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in any of their products.
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians (however other products made on the same production line contain ingredients which are not suitable) - Double check this is still the case
- Have you tried ROWNTREE'S® Fruit Pastilles giant tube? Deliciously fruity sweets you can't help but chew!
- Lovely little tots of fruity happiness!
- Fruit flavoured jelly sweets
- Contains fruit juice
- Made with vegan friendly ingredients
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juices (Apple, Blackcurrant, Orange, Strawberry, Lemon), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Beta-Carotene, Curcumin)
Storage
Store cool and dryBest before end see base.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 7 Sweets = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 10 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Recycling info
Tube. Recyclable
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- Y091 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact Us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 7 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1474kJ
|189kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|347kcal
|44kcal
|2000kcal
|2%
|Fat
|0.1g
|Trace
|70g
|0%
|of which: saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|20g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|86.4g
|11.1g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|59.0g
|7.6g
|90g
|8%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.0g
|50g
|0%
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.06g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
