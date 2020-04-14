Estrella 4X330ml
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- We have been brewing Estrella in Barcelona with Mediterranean ingredients since 1876. We work closely with the local farmers who grow the barley. We have our own malt house very near the growing fields. We also use rice from the Ebro Delta to give the beer a refreshing palate and a cleaner aroma that does not over power the barley.
- Estrella is made using 100% natural ingredients, and takes us 7 to 9 months to make growing the barley takes from 5 to 7 months depending on the variety. We spend 1 month on the malting process. Converting the malt to wort takes 8 hours. Fermentation, in which we use our own yeast, needs 7 days, and our beer is conditioned for at least 2 weeks before bottling.
- Darker bottle, better beer. Research has shown that exposure to light damages beer and affects its flavour. So to make sure our beer is delivered to you in the very best condition, we have darkened our brown bottle. This not only gives 30% more protection against harmful light, it ensures you enjoy the true, pure Mediterranean taste of Estrella Damm every time you open a bottle.
- 140 years ago, the young August K. Damm and his girlfriend Melanie decided to emigrate from Alsace fleeing the Franco-Prussian war. Their journey brought them to the Mediterranean coast where they settled with the hope of brewing beer. Their dream came true in 1876 when they established their own brewery and created a beer adapted to the hot Mediterranean climate.
- Barley from local farmers malted by Damm with mediterranean rice
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt (10%), Maize, Rice (1%), Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
4.6% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Bottle.
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- C.C. Damm S.L.,
- Rosselló 515,
- 08025 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Importer address
- Marston's PLC,
- Brewery Road,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT.
Return to
- Marston's PLC,
- Brewery Road,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020