Pot Noodle King Beef & Tomato 114G

3.5(43)Write a review
image 1 of Pot Noodle King Beef & Tomato 114G
£ 1.40
£12.29/kg

Product Description

  • Noodles in a Beef and Tomato flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of tomato sauce.
  • Wonder how the perfect combination of Beef & Tomato tastes like? Try the UK's No.1 instant Noodles in a Beef & Tomato flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of tomato sauce in King size. It is perfect for those moments when you are feeling even hungrier! It's easy to make and only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it. Quick, convenient and tasty Pot Noodle in a King size version for King size hunger. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy!
  • You Can Make It!
  • How is Pot Noodle made?
  • Although the cooking and eating is as easy as you want, the process of making our delicious Pot Noodle is complex and involves many different clever-expert-types doing lots of different things. But all of us have a shared goal - to deliver our tasty love buckets of joy every day so you can get a quick and easy snack when you want it. 'Cos we're nice like that. (Pssst... Did you know its Vegetarian friendly!).
  • (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, 13/07/2017)
  • Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta?
  • We know the Pot is already perfect but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…
  • Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom
  • So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese.
  • Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese
  • This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes.
  • Pot Noodle BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Ramp up the taste in your BBQ Pulled Pork pot with some crunchy bacon bits.
  • Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato
  • Having a Beef & Tomato flavour Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience.
  • Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy
  • We know you’re already bold if you’ve tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann’s Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation.
  • Pot Noodle Original Curry
  • Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit.
  • Pot Pasta Cheesy Broccoli
  • Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta.
  • UK’s No.1 Noodle brand (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, 13/07/2017)
  • A quick, filling and tasty snack available in 10 more flavours
  • Just add some water: Ready to eat in only 4 minutes
  • None of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Not that hungry? Try a standard Pot!
  • Pack size: 114g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles:Noodles (52%) [WHEAT flour, palm fat, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonate)]. Sauce and Vegetables:Water, tomatoes (5.3%), maltodextrin, WHEAT flour, vegetables (1.1%) [peas, onion powder], yeast extract, flavour enhancers (monosodium glutamate, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate), sugar, flavourings, tomato powder (0.2%), salt, palm fat, hydrolysed vegetable protein (SOYA), acid (citric acid), garlic, soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), sunflower oil. Sachet:Tomato sauce (1.3%) [water, spirit vinegar, tomato paste (18%), sugar, glucose syrup, salt, modified corn starch]. May contain milk, egg, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (hint: try the cupboard)

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. RIP OFF LID. Whip out the sachet. Add boiling water to fill level. Leave alone for 2 mins.
  • 2. STIR. Leave for another 2 mins.
  • 3. STIR AGAIN. Find sachet, add contents.
  • 4. GRAB FORK and dig in.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Net Contents

114g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)594 kJ1921 kJ2287 kJ27%
Energy (kcal)143 kcal464 kcal551 kcal28%
Fat (g)5.4 g18 g21 g30%
of which saturates (g)2.7 g8.6 g10 g50%
Carbohydrate (g)19 g63 g73 g28%
of which sugars (g)1.5 g5 g5.8 g6%
Fibre (g)1.2 g4 g4.6 g0%
Protein (g)3.5 g11 g13 g26%
Salt (g)0.58 g1.9 g2.2 g37%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 385 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )----

43 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

Don't know what they've done to Not Poodle but they taste awful now. Won't be buying these any more.

Not to my Liking,

2 stars

I am partial to the chicken and mushroom pot noodle now and again for that quick on the go snack and was expecting the beef and tomato one to deliver the exact satisfaction but sadly that was not the case. Granted it was quick and easy to prepare and would probably be quite the filling snack if I had eaten it all but unfortunately the taste just didn't deliver. It was watery and not very flavoursome. I wouldn't buy this flavour again and will sticking to the chicken ones in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average product

1 stars

This is not something I would personally buy. Although it is a quick easy snack the taste just is not great. very bland watery product. Took awhile to soften and then when it was the flavor did not over the noddles but flavored the water. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Warm and delious

5 stars

The beef and tomato king pot noodle is a yummy warm satisfying snack or lunch,easy to have a work or home or even on the go all you need is a kettle! Such a quick and easy lunch to make cooks really quick and the flavours and smell really do taste and smell of beef and tomatogot my thumbs up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very quick and tasty

4 stars

They are perfect for busy people. It takes just a couple of minutes and you only need hot water and a fork. My son loved it because of the green pease so this is a big plus! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy as usual

5 stars

I really love pot noodles for their convenience and flavour. This one was no exception. My favourite is the Korma one but that is hard to find whereas thus flavour is pretty common. Hits the spot! Light to carry around and only takes minuites to be ready to eat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So quick and simple

5 stars

I do like pot noodles. Although they are not the most nutritious of foods, they are great to keep in the cupboard for when you need a very quick easy meal. We always take them on our caravan holidays when we don't want to wate time cooking. The beef and tomato flavour was really good, plenty of flavour although I like to add a little extra tomato sauce to the king pots. I like to dip toast in mine too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmmmmmmmm!

4 stars

Pot Noodle.. Just what everyone needs for that quick meal to put you on until dinner. Personally I’m not a massive fan of the Beef & Tomato flavour but found it went well with a couple of slices of bread and butter to dip or make a noodle sandwich. The king size pot means it fills that empty space until later on and gives you a lovely boost of energy and flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great snack for busy lives

5 stars

I absolutely love pot noodles ! Got this ome before we took the scouts camping. Great snack for camping when you have very little equipment and rather filling. Only down side to the king sized pot noodles is if you want it with a little more flavour you have to use less water and if your like me and like a dip thats not really fun! Will deffo buy these again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can't beat a, go too pot noodle.

5 stars

I love a pot noodle. This king size beaut saw me through till tea time without a stomach rumble. After leaving it the recommended time to soak, the noodles were lovely and soft with a thick tasty sauce. I would recommend this product, loved it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

