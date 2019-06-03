By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Vinas Del Rey Albarino 75Cl

4(36)Write a review
Tesco Finest Vinas Del Rey Albarino 75Cl
£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy380kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Finest Albariño 75cl
  • Cultivating Albariño Grapes in Spain's rainy Rias Baixas requires dedication and patience. Grapes are hand harvested, resulting in this elegant wine, with aromas of apricot, honeysuckle and notes of fresh grapefruit and mandarin.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of fresh apricot, white flowers and a touch of honey. A generous palate with white peaches, apricots and a hint of grapefuit enlivened by crisp and refreshing acidity.

Region of Origin

Rias Baixas

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Pagos del Rey SL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cayetano Otero

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Dry & Aromatic

Grape Variety

Albariño

Vinification Details

  • Albariño is an early-ripening variety, so the harvest usually begins in mid-September and gradually unfolds over the course of two weeks, depending on the degree of ripening and the quantity of the yield. In keeping with tradition, the grapes are harvested entirely by hand to guarantee the integrity of the fruit. They are stored and transported in crates of no more than 20 kilograms per crate so that optimal conditions of the fruit are maintained from the moment it is picked to its arrival at our winery.

History

  • The history of DO Rías Baixas dates back to 1980, when an official denomination was created specifically for the Albariño grape variety. When Spain entered the European Union (EU) in 1986, however, the denomination was changed to Rías Baixas as EU wine laws did not recognize a DO named for a single grape variety. DO Rías Baixas is regulated by the Consejo Regulador (local governing body) which ensures adherence to permitted grape varieties, viticultural practices, winemaking and aging procedures.

Regional Information

  • Cultivating Albariño grapes in the Rías Baixas is an intricate process because of the climatic conditions found in the Val do Salnés subzone. The most relevant of these is undeniably the abundant rainfall and humidity. That is why growers still prefer the traditional method of trellising the vines horizontally using granite posts for support. This method ensures optimal ripening conditions by maximizing sunlight while simultaneously keeping the vines away from ground humidity and facilitating airflow.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best drink within 1 year of purchase. Once open, drink within 2 days.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Comercializadora Isleña de Distribución,
  • S.A. L.A. Laguna (España).
  • By:
  • R.E. No 41.069 Meaño.
Return to

  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy304kJ / 73kcal380kJ / 92kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

KNOW YOUR LIMITS UK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICERS RECOMMEND ADULTS DO NOT REGULARLY EXCEED:.MEN: 3-4 UNITS DAILY WOMEN: 2-3 UNITS DAILY.DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

36 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Try something else!!

1 stars

Really terrible wine - not a very nice lingering aftertaste either

Worth trying.....

2 stars

We found this wine drinkable, but boring. No WOW factor, but it was worth a try.

Nice. Albariño

4 stars

An enjoyable Albariño , not five star but quite acceptable.

Excellent

5 stars

As good as any New Zealand Sauvignon blanc. This is a must try white wine.

Perfect summer

4 stars

This Albariño is stunning... crisp, aromatic, depth. It makes the perfect summer drinking wine. Chill deeply, saviour the flavours. Be it as an accompaniment to food or just plain drinking, this wine has everything. Exceptional with delicate fish flavour, but can also accompany stronger flavoured foods, even curry ! It drinks surprisingly well, moorish, even I dare say better than more expensive wines. Great value for money, one to buy and saviour. Enjoy

Excellent

5 stars

One of Spain's finest wine regions and Tesco you have nailed it with this one.

A prediction

4 stars

Simple: Albarino is the next sauvignon. I hope they've got enough planted.

The reign of Spain

5 stars

Really attractive and flavoursome wine - nice change from some of the more "usual" grape varieties. Reasonable value too.

Very nice flavoured wine

5 stars

This was a very nice wine it made a nice change from the usual. Recommended.

a good wine

4 stars

this wine is fresh and fruity very pleasant with food or conversation

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

