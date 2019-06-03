Tesco Finest Vinas Del Rey Albarino 75Cl

Try something else!!
Really terrible wine - not a very nice lingering aftertaste either
Worth trying.....
We found this wine drinkable, but boring. No WOW factor, but it was worth a try.
Nice. Albariño
An enjoyable Albariño , not five star but quite acceptable.
Excellent
As good as any New Zealand Sauvignon blanc. This is a must try white wine.
Perfect summer
This Albariño is stunning... crisp, aromatic, depth. It makes the perfect summer drinking wine. Chill deeply, saviour the flavours. Be it as an accompaniment to food or just plain drinking, this wine has everything. Exceptional with delicate fish flavour, but can also accompany stronger flavoured foods, even curry ! It drinks surprisingly well, moorish, even I dare say better than more expensive wines. Great value for money, one to buy and saviour. Enjoy
Excellent
One of Spain's finest wine regions and Tesco you have nailed it with this one.
A prediction
Simple: Albarino is the next sauvignon. I hope they've got enough planted.
The reign of Spain
Really attractive and flavoursome wine - nice change from some of the more "usual" grape varieties. Reasonable value too.
Very nice flavoured wine
This was a very nice wine it made a nice change from the usual. Recommended.
a good wine
this wine is fresh and fruity very pleasant with food or conversation