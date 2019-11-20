By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Filled Crepes 8Pk

4(6)
Tesco Chocolate Filled Crepes 8Pk
£ 1.60
£0.20/each
One crêpe
  • Energy577kJ 137kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars13.2g
    15%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1803kJ / 429kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Pancakes with chocolate and hazelnut filling.
  • Our chocolate crêpes are individually wrapped for freshness and your convenience.
  • French Inspired Crêpes rolled with a smooth, rich chocolate and hazelnut filling.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate and Hazelnut Filling (44%) [Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Milk Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Hazelnut Paste, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Dextrose, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 8 secs / 900W 7 secs
Place crêpe in its individual wrapping on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power for 8 seconds (800W)/7 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten hot or cold
     

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Take care as product filling will be very hot.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

8

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne crêpe (32g)
Energy1803kJ / 429kcal577kJ / 137kcal
Fat16.2g5.2g
Saturates3.7g1.2g
Carbohydrate63.5g20.3g
Sugars41.4g13.2g
Fibre3.0g1.0g
Protein5.9g1.9g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Take care as product filling will be very hot.

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

They aer very good but less packaging pleas like l

4 stars

They aer very good but less packaging pleas like less plastic

The chocolate doesn't melt, it's just powder. It's

1 stars

The chocolate doesn't melt, it's just powder. It's completely bland, not a crepe at all. I only bought because I thought it was frozen. When I realized it could last weeks in the cupboard I knew it was junk.

Best crepes but never on offer!

5 stars

My partner loves these crepes and we order them every week.. but please Tesco, they are never on offer 😭

quick and easy, tastes good

5 stars

quick and easy, very enjoyable, sons favourite lil treat.

Kids love them

5 stars

Great taste, quick and easy breakfast

Convenient

4 stars

I get these for the kids as a snack of something on the run. Either in microwave for 10 seconds or eat cold. Just handy when I’m running late or to stick in my bag to keep the kids happy.

