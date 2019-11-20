Tesco Chocolate Filled Crepes 8Pk

They aer very good but less packaging pleas like l
They aer very good but less packaging pleas like less plastic
The chocolate doesn't melt, it's just powder. It's completely bland, not a crepe at all. I only bought because I thought it was frozen. When I realized it could last weeks in the cupboard I knew it was junk.
Best crepes but never on offer!
My partner loves these crepes and we order them every week.. but please Tesco, they are never on offer 😭
quick and easy, tastes good
quick and easy, very enjoyable, sons favourite lil treat.
Kids love them
Great taste, quick and easy breakfast
Convenient
I get these for the kids as a snack of something on the run. Either in microwave for 10 seconds or eat cold. Just handy when I’m running late or to stick in my bag to keep the kids happy.