L'oreal Kids Tangle Tamer 150Ml

L'oreal Kids Tangle Tamer 150Ml
£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml
  • It's ultra - detangling formula tackles even the most stubborn of knots, leaving hair shiny and feeling clean all day. L'Oréal Kids is so gentle. It's tear free!
  • Who?
  • Peter Pear
  • What?
  • Gets rid of knots and detangles hair in a flash!
  • Super fruity fragrance
  • No tears and knots!
  • Quick detangling
  • For wet & dry hair
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

1087421, Aqua / Water, PEG - 14 Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxyethyl Oleyl Dimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C43795/1), Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • How?
  • Wet hair:
  • Towel dry. Spray on. Comb out
  • Dry hair:
  • Bed head? Tangles? No time to wash hair?
  • Easy spray on. Comb out. Done!
  • No need to rinse
  • Caution: Do not swallow.
  • Keep out of reach of infants unless supervised by adults.
  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately.
  • Not to be used for children under 3 years of age.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

150ml ℮

My niece loved this spray, it made it so easy to b

5 stars

My niece loved this spray, it made it so easy to brush through her hair after use! With her long hair it tangles really easily and this sorts it right out. Lovely smell and it looks after her hair as well. This is now a regular purchase for her! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeou

5 stars

My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeous [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My daughter loves this, no more tears when brushin

5 stars

My daughter loves this, no more tears when brushing her hair. Smells gorgeous too. It’s a winner! Thanks L’Oreal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The super pear tangle tamer is amazing! It has wor

5 stars

The super pear tangle tamer is amazing! It has worked wonders on my daughter's extra thick, dry hair. I used to always find it difficult brushing her hair without tears but this has definitely helped with that! It is so much easier to brush her hair. It's great that you do not have to wash this out and saves a lot of time in the mornings. I like that you can use this on wet hair and also dry hair. Definitely has pear fragrance! This would be nice if it came in a strawberry fragrance or something a bit girly as my daughter did complain about the pear smell and it wasn't girly enough for her! But worked wonders so I have continued to use it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this! Great for kids (and us big kids too) :

4 stars

Love this! Great for kids (and us big kids too) :-P Smells amazing & really does help to de-tangle!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice detangling properties, also used (a few quick

4 stars

Nice detangling properties, also used (a few quick spritzes) as a hair refresher (on dry hair) the day after washing. Great for taking to the swimming pool for saving time after the shower when the kids just want to get home :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My little girl has long hair and washing always se

5 stars

My little girl has long hair and washing always seems to come with a challenge but using this had no tears and brushing after washing was easier...defo be adding to my shopping list [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again doe

4 stars

Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again does exactly what it’s supposed to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My children have curly hair and it gets so knotted

5 stars

My children have curly hair and it gets so knotted and tangled every day they hate getting it brushed this has been a God send saves so much time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a wonder product! I have had many tears ov

4 stars

This is a wonder product! I have had many tears over the years when trying to de-knot my daughters hair but this just melted the tangles & the comb slide straight through! Added to the fact that it smelt amazing, I will definitely be buying this in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

