Profoot Double Cushion Insoles 1 Pair

5(1)Write a review
£ 4.00
£4.00/Pair
  • Double Cushion™ Insoles
  • Suitable for anyone who needs cushioned protection
  • Dual layer design helps improve shoe fit and comfort
  • Extra thick cushioning for double the comfort
  • Dual-layer lasts longer than regular cushion insoles
  • Helps keep feet dry by absorbing perspiration
  • Airflow is improved by special ventilation
  • Won't bunch or wrinkle
  • Contains latex
  • One size fits all
  • Full length insoles
  • Double the cushioning, double the comfort

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Using guidelines, trim to size with sharp scissors. Place in footwear printed side down. The lines are meant as a guide only. We suggest cutting larger than your shoe size initially, and then trimming down to the correct size. Machine washable at low temperatures. Dry flat. Do not leave on radiators.
  • 40° Hand or machine wash
  • Do not tumble dry

Name and address

  • Profoot (UK) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 42710,
  • London
  • N2 0XW.

Return to

  • Money Back Guarantee
  • Profoot Double Cushion Insoles are guaranteed. If you are not satisfied for any reason, return them with your receipt, within 30 days of purchase for a full refund. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • www.profoot.co.uk

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect

5 stars

Really comfortable and stays in place, didn't need to cut as I'm a size 12

