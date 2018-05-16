Spontex Style Dish Brush

Product Description
- Style Dishbrush
- Efficient and stylish everyday dishbrush.
- Strong angled bristles for hard to reach places.
- Extra tough bristles for stubborn baked on food.
- Comfortable easy grip handle.
- Ideal for all washing up.
- Spontex Style Dishbrush is ideal for all washing up. Thanks to its high quality angled bristles and comfortable easy grip handle it can get into all those hard to reach places, it's fantastic for mugs, jars and glasses. It even has tough bristles on the reverse to tackle more stubborn baked on food. It is easy to rinse clean and can even be popped in the dishwasher. Its colourful design will add a splash of style to your sink! Dishbrush length: 27cm.
- Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.
Information
Preparation and Usage
- For best results use wet with your favourite washing up liquid. Suitable for dishwashers up to 65°C.
Name and address
- Mapa Spontex UK Ltd.,
- Berkeley Business Park,
- Worcester,
- WR4 9ZS,
- UK.
Return to
- GUARANTEED QUALITY
- SPONTEX® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
1 x Dishbrushes
