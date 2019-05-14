Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Gorgeous 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th May 2019 Really clean and fresh smelling fragrance that absolutely lasted all day long x kept me wonderful fresh and dry x I love dove and and all their products x especially the body wash and deodorants x

Summer heat 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th July 2018 Have totally been enjoying the heat we’ve been getting recently and I’m really impressed with how dry and fresh I have felt throughout the day with a spray of the Dove original deodorant. I’ve kept it in my bag when out and about but actually haven’t felt the need to top up throughout the day, which makes a change! Definitely my favourite deodorant! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Non sticky 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2018 Dove original anti-perspirant Deodorant is quite different to what i normally use. This is different as to the texture when used. It is more creamier and feels more moist. During this heatwave , it has provided dryness and freshness all day. Dove leaves my skin feeling soft and fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove original 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2018 I go to the gym several times a week and always need deodorant after my work out!! Dove original has a fresh clean smell to it and kept the freshness going throughout my class. I’ve used other deodorants before and found the freshness doesn’t always last. Happy to recommend dove to anyone who needs a hard working deodorant!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove original anti-perspirant deodorant 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2018 I have used this deodorant for nearly a month now and at first I was not sure as having always used the solid variety, but I kept going and now I think it’s great the spray goes just where you aim it and has that great dove smell, although I never tried it for 48 hours I’m sure it would have lasted that long, I went all day and evening with just one spray, it’s very soft on the skin and doesn’t mark your clothes. I would highly recommend this deodorant [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I'm a Dove convert 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2018 Now at first i was sceptical on the smell of the product it was a bit like talk or old ladies which is not the floral smell that I am used too. But after a couple of days of using the deodorant I actually began to like it. I never really thought about the skin in my arm pits but one day when I was in the shower doing my usual routine I realised that the skin was softer than usual this made shaving my unders a lot easier and knick free and I put that down to the deodorant. I will from now on i will be choosing Dove as my go to deodorant it's amazing. Who knew that a deodorant could be amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove always amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I love dove products and the one is no exception. I've been using the anti-perspirant while it's been super hot in the UK and am still smelling fresh at the end of the day. Oh and I Iove the original Dove smell . I haven't experienced any of the white powder snow you sometimes get with some anti-perspirant either which is always great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells divine!! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Dove smells divine, it's easy to use and a compact size. But, it can be a bit powdery. Which concerns me. I sprayed, left for awhile before getting dressed, but still had a bit of powder on my skin. In the heatwave we are experiencing I would apply a few times a day so isn't ideal. But ill keep using and see if it improves. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fresh scent 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 A lovely fresh scent, keeps me dry all day and my under arms soft. The can is easy to use and seems to be long lasting as it hasn’t run out yet, like others I’ve used. I would definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]