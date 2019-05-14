By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

4.5(91)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

  • Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant is a long-lasting antiperspirant spray that provides up to 48 hours of protection against underarm wetness and odour. It also offers incredible care for your underarm skin. It's our most skin friendly antiperspirant ever. Our women's deodorant provides the reliable underarm care you know and love, helping your underarms to look and feel softer, smoother and even more beautiful than before.
  • The new and improved formula contains our unique 1/4 moisturising cream which helps delicate underarm skin recover from the irritation caused by regular underarm shaving. It's a moisturising deodorant that features the signature Dove scent, which is subtle, fresh and helps you to feel clean all day long. Dove Original is perfect for those who want a classic antiperspirant and freshness they know they can depend on, with no frills and no fuss.
  • To get the best results from your Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant spray, apply it to clean, dry skin. Shake the can well to evenly mix the protective and moisturising ingredients as they can settle between each use. Hold it 15 cm away from your underarms and spray each one for around two seconds. Then simply enjoy delicately scented, lasting antiperspirant protection from underarm wetness and odour for up to 48 hours. Easy as that!
  • Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant has new and improved formula that cares for your underarm skin like never before
  • Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant provides up to 48 hours protection against sweat and odour
  • Our deodorant for women contains our unique 1/4 moisturising cream for beautifully soft and smooth underarms
  • Dove aerosol spray helps delicate underarm skin recover from irritation caused by shaving
  • Dove Original Antiperspirant Deodorant is dermatologically tested and offers 0% alcohol formula
  • This antiperspirant deodorant has delicate, subtle scent helps to keep you feeling fresh all day long
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed.

Warnings

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

91 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous

5 stars

Really clean and fresh smelling fragrance that absolutely lasted all day long x kept me wonderful fresh and dry x I love dove and and all their products x especially the body wash and deodorants x

Summer heat

5 stars

Have totally been enjoying the heat we’ve been getting recently and I’m really impressed with how dry and fresh I have felt throughout the day with a spray of the Dove original deodorant. I’ve kept it in my bag when out and about but actually haven’t felt the need to top up throughout the day, which makes a change! Definitely my favourite deodorant! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Non sticky

5 stars

Dove original anti-perspirant Deodorant is quite different to what i normally use. This is different as to the texture when used. It is more creamier and feels more moist. During this heatwave , it has provided dryness and freshness all day. Dove leaves my skin feeling soft and fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove original

4 stars

I go to the gym several times a week and always need deodorant after my work out!! Dove original has a fresh clean smell to it and kept the freshness going throughout my class. I’ve used other deodorants before and found the freshness doesn’t always last. Happy to recommend dove to anyone who needs a hard working deodorant!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove original anti-perspirant deodorant

4 stars

I have used this deodorant for nearly a month now and at first I was not sure as having always used the solid variety, but I kept going and now I think it’s great the spray goes just where you aim it and has that great dove smell, although I never tried it for 48 hours I’m sure it would have lasted that long, I went all day and evening with just one spray, it’s very soft on the skin and doesn’t mark your clothes. I would highly recommend this deodorant [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I'm a Dove convert

5 stars

Now at first i was sceptical on the smell of the product it was a bit like talk or old ladies which is not the floral smell that I am used too. But after a couple of days of using the deodorant I actually began to like it. I never really thought about the skin in my arm pits but one day when I was in the shower doing my usual routine I realised that the skin was softer than usual this made shaving my unders a lot easier and knick free and I put that down to the deodorant. I will from now on i will be choosing Dove as my go to deodorant it's amazing. Who knew that a deodorant could be amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove always amazing

5 stars

I love dove products and the one is no exception. I've been using the anti-perspirant while it's been super hot in the UK and am still smelling fresh at the end of the day. Oh and I Iove the original Dove smell . I haven't experienced any of the white powder snow you sometimes get with some anti-perspirant either which is always great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells divine!!

3 stars

Dove smells divine, it's easy to use and a compact size. But, it can be a bit powdery. Which concerns me. I sprayed, left for awhile before getting dressed, but still had a bit of powder on my skin. In the heatwave we are experiencing I would apply a few times a day so isn't ideal. But ill keep using and see if it improves. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fresh scent

5 stars

A lovely fresh scent, keeps me dry all day and my under arms soft. The can is easy to use and seems to be long lasting as it hasn’t run out yet, like others I’ve used. I would definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and fresh

4 stars

Quite a nice deodorant, smells lovely and fresh. My Husband even commented on how nice it smells. Kept me feeling dry all day and would recommend if your after that fresh clean smell. My only problem was that i found the fragrance a bit too strong if I wanted to wear my perfume so I’d use a different deo then. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 91 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here