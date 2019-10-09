Dolmio Bolognese Onion & Garlic Pasta Sauce 500G

Love the flavour, I literally just mixed this sauc
Love the flavour, I literally just mixed this sauce with some cooked pasta for a low-fat vegan meal. It's the only pasta sauce I could find without oil.
Tomatoes (71%), Tomato Paste (17%), Onions (6.0%), Sugar, Spices, Salt, Parsley (0.5%), Garlic (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.
Made in EU
4 Servings
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (125g) (%*)
|Energy
|185kJ 44kcal
|231kJ (3%) 55kcal (3%)
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g (< 1%)
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g (< 1%)
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|9.9g (4%)
|of which sugars
|6.3g
|7.9g (9%)
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Protein
|1.7g
|2.1g (4%)
|Salt
|0.69g
|0.86g (14%)
|Potassium
|380.0mg
|475.0mg (24%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
