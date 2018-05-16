We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Chevington Mild Cheddar Cheese Sliced 200G

Chevington Mild Cheddar Cheese Sliced 200G
Product Description

  • Kosher Sliced Mild White Cheddar Cheese
  • Conforming to the requirements of the Rabbinate of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations - London.
  • Under the supervision of the Rabbinate of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations London.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fine English cheese
  • Traditionally made
  • Free of preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher including passover
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Cows' Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Chevington Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M25 0HE.

  Chevington Ltd.,
  Manchester,
  M25 0HE.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1725kJ/416kcal
Fat 34.9g
of which Saturates 21.7g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
of which Sugars 0.1g
Protein 25.4g
Salt 1.7g

