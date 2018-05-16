Chevington Sliced Light Cheese 200G

Product Description
- Kosher Sliced Light Cheese
- Conforming to the requirements of the Rabbinate of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations - London.
- Under the supervision of the Rabbinate of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations London.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Fine English cheese
- Only 24% milk fat
- Traditionally made
- Free of preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Kosher including passover
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Light Cheese (Cows' Milk)
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Chevington Ltd.,
- Manchester,
- M25 0HE.
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1354kJ/325kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|of which Saturates
|14.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|of which Sugars
|0.1g
|Protein
|26.5g
|Salt
|1.4g
