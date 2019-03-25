By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yarden Houmous Reduced Calories 250G

£ 1.90
£0.76/100g

Product Description

  • Dip/Salad of Chickpeas with 34% Less Fat.
  • Houmous*
  • *RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal).
  • Kosher under rabbanut Kiryat Gat inspection
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Chickpeas (51.5%) [Water, Chickpeas, Acidity Regulator (E500)], Sesame Seed Paste (25.9%), Water, Salt, Edible Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (E202)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

Keep refrigerated at +4°C.Use by: see cover

Produce of

Product of Israel

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Importer address

  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmels Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1024kJ/ 247kcal
Fat 19g
Of which are saturates 3.4g
Carbohydrate 8g
Of which are sugars 0g
Fibre 5g
Protein 8.5g
Salt 1.15g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

This is the best Houmous, and I eat it every day.

5 stars

This is the best Houmous, and I eat it every day. It is smooth and has a great flavour. It has a great use by date so I always keep a fresh pot in my fridge

