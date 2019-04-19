By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Treaclemoon Raspberry Bath & Shower Gel 500Ml

4.5(9)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.60/100ml

Product Description

  • The raspberry kiss fragrance
  • Indulgent bath & shower gel
  • 500ml size
  • The girl thought love was a little weird sometimes and whilst she didn't know if it helped make the world go round, she was absolutely sure it was the sweetest, goofiest feeling ever.
  • Always remember that true beauty begins from the heart... our lovely recipes simply do the best they can for your skin and your smile!
  • 25% of the bottle is recycled plastic *
  • * Refers to the bottle (without cap and label)
  • Treaclemoon is a trademark of Blue Orange
  • Dermatologically tested
  • 100% natural raspberry extract
  • No unnecessary ingredients
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Citric Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Polyquaternium-7, Linalool, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Fruit Extract, Hexylene Glycol, CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: Massage directly onto damp skin whilst showering and rinse or pour under running water and have a happy 10 minute soak

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.

Return to

  • www.treaclemoon.net
  • Facebook treaclemoon (official)

Net Contents

500ml ℮

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it.

5 stars

Smells amazing and doesn't cause any issues even with my sensitive skin.

Great scent!

5 stars

Great product as all collection from Treaclemoon. I used it as shower gel and for bath , both with same great result.

Dreamy scent...

5 stars

I absolutely love this fruity shower gel that's also quite gentle on the skin. Definitely a thumbs up. Freshness that's also goodness. :)

Smells nice

3 stars

Smells lovely and great both in the bath and shower.

Lovely stuff

5 stars

Bought this for my better (smelling) half for Christmas and pleased to report she loves it! Smells really nice, actually like raspberries, and scent lasts long after use. Also priced very reasonably for what you get, so full marks!

Good Product!

4 stars

I bought this product a month before as a gift to my friend and they are very happy about this product. Would recommend this product.

Treacle, golden monkeys and unicorn tears!

5 stars

Makes me want to eat my arm. Okay, I don't taste like raspberry, but still - very distracting! I will be ordering you again.

great gift, good value

4 stars

Nice for bulking out teenage girls' birthday gifts - cheap but looks like it cost more. Good value,

Smells good

5 stars

It looks good and smells good

