By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Treaclemoon Ginger Bath & Shower Gel 500Ml

5(4)Write a review
Treaclemoon Ginger Bath & Shower Gel 500Ml
£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • One ginger morning fragrance
  • Indulgent bath & shower gel
  • 500ml size
  • Wakey, wakey duvet princess... with a gentle yawn she stretched and captured her dream... still warm...today seemed full of endless promise.
  • Shower and bath gel with ginger extract
  • Always remember that true beauty begins from the heart... our lovely recipes simply do the best they can for your skin and your smile!
  • 100% natural ginger extract
  • No unnecessary ingredients
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Citric Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene, Potassium Sorbate, Linalool, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Polyquaternium-7, Geraniol, Citral, Citronellol, Eugenol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Zingiber Officinale Root Extract, Hexylene Glycol, CI 47005 (Yellow 10), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use: Massage directly onto damp skin whilst showering and rinse or pour under running water and have a happy 10 minute soak

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.

Return to

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.
  • www.treaclemoon.net

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Wake me up before you go...

5 stars

This is a zesty and all around nice scent that really tickles me awake in the morning. Nice!

Treacle moon shower gel

5 stars

I love this shower gel just wish I could get it in store.

Great product and service

5 stars

I have been using this product for several years now, I love this product and as a bonus it has no adverse effects on my sensitive skin. Had to use Tesco direct as i am unable to get the product in store anymore, not a problem as tesco direct service was excellent. First class Tesco!

Very refreshing

5 stars

Got a bottle of this for Christmas & loved it. Great refreshing scent for early morning shower. My favourite in the whole range.

Usually bought next

Treacle Moon Limited Edition Bath & Shower Gel 500Ml

£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Treaclemoon My Coconut Island Shower Gel 500Ml

£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Treaclemoon Candy Jar Marshmallow Bath Shower Gel 500Ml

£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Colgate Cavity Protection Pump Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.50
£1.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here