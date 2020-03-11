Treaclemoon Ginger Bath & Shower Gel 500Ml

Wake me up before you go...
This is a zesty and all around nice scent that really tickles me awake in the morning. Nice!
Treacle moon shower gel
I love this shower gel just wish I could get it in store.
Great product and service
I have been using this product for several years now, I love this product and as a bonus it has no adverse effects on my sensitive skin. Had to use Tesco direct as i am unable to get the product in store anymore, not a problem as tesco direct service was excellent. First class Tesco!
Very refreshing
Got a bottle of this for Christmas & loved it. Great refreshing scent for early morning shower. My favourite in the whole range.